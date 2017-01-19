Nettavisen.no

Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it 💗💗💗 If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

Anna Victoria (28) elsker å vise fram «feilene» sine

- Jeg ønsker cellulitter og strekkmerker velkommen.
Sist oppdatert:

Maria Schiller Tønnessen
Tips meg

Fitnessbloggeren og -modellen Anna Victoria (28) har lenge slått et slag for den uperfekte kroppen.

Selv om hun er ekstremt veltrent og spiser sunt, legger hun ikke skjul på at også hun har bilringer og cellulitter - noe hun har blitt hyllet for i sosiale medier.

Selv om Anna Victoria ofte legger ut usminkede bilder og viser fram eget magefett, liker hun også å legge ut bilder som viser hennes veltrente kropp. Foto: Instagram

Nå har hun lagt ut enda et bilde på Instagram i håp om å sende ut et signal, spesielt til unge jenter og gutter, om at det er helt normalt med litt fett på magen.

- Endrer ikke hvor mye du er verdt

Bildet (som du ser øverst i denne artikkelen) er todelt og viser henne oppreist med flat, veltrent mage. Det andre viser at hun sitter i sofaen med en liten brett på magen.

- Det første er meg 1 prosent av tiden, mens det andre er meg 99 prosent av tiden. Og jeg elsker begge bildene like mye. Dårlige eller gode vinkler endrer ikke hvor mye du er verdt, skriver hun til følgerne.

I skrivende stund har bildet og budskapet fått over 300.000 likes på Instagram alene.

Artikkelen fortsetter under.


- Ikke noe å skamme seg over

Videre forteller hun om en artikkel om en kvinne som nektet å godta feilene sine fordi hun ikke så dem som feil i det hele tatt.

Fitnessbloggeren og -modellen Anna Victoria (28) har 1,2 millioner følgere på Instagram. Hun slår ofte et slag for den helt normale og uperfekte kroppen. 

Instagram

- Jeg elsket den fordi det sender ut et budskap om at bilringene, cellulittene og strekkmerkene våre ikke er noe å skamme seg over eller å være besatt av å bli kvitt. 

- Ønsker cellulittene velkommen

Videre sier 28-åringen at hun liker endringene som skjer med kroppen med tiden.

- Ettersom jeg blir eldre får jeg cellulitter og strekkmerker som ikke blir borte, og jeg ønsker dem velkommen. De representerer et liv som er levd til det fulle og en sunn kropp. Hvordan kan jeg bli sint på kroppen min fordi jeg har helt normale «feil»? Denne kroppen er sterk, kan løpe langt, løfte vekter, ta knebøy og løfte tunge ting, og den føler seg bra, skriver hun og oppfordrer følgerne til å elske egen kropp med alle uperfektheter den måtte ha.

Just a lounging selfie 🤗 no makeup or hair done, not posing (and no sticking out either). I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad. None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL. - I'm sharing this because I just received an email from a 16 year old girl that said I am the only person she follows that actually made her feel good about herself. That even though she's not particularly unhappy with her body, that seeing endless perfect photos started to make herself compare, poke and prod at her own body. The impact social media has on young girls and their self-esteem is an issue I feel very strongly about and if me posting one casual, non-posing, non-done up photo can help a young girl (or man, or anyone of any age!) feel better about themselves, then I'm happy to put myself out there. - Some will look at this and say "what's the big deal?" If it doesn't resonate with you, that's ok. I just ask that you think of those who it does help before firing off with negativity because you don't "get" it. So when we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! 🤗 We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops. Show young girls it's not only okay but necessary to be confident, strong young women, "flaws" and all. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

Before and after...dinner!! 😝 While most of the time you only see the photo on the left, after my cheat meals I end up looking like the photo on the right 😁 I bloat very easily, even with eating healthy foods and I can go from lean to looking 4 months pregnant after one bad meal. I wanted to share this to show that bloating happens and it's nothing to be mad at yourself for, more people struggle with bloating than you realize. It's just that we don't normally see that side - so you're not alone! While bloating definitely can be a sign of food intolerances (which you should get checked out to be sure you don't have an actual intolerance or allergy), it also can be just that this is how your body reacts after a day's worth of food, like me. And no, I'm not pushing my stomach out in the after photo. Anytime I bloat like this, it's almost always gone by the morning or if I had more than one cheat meal and end up bloated for a few days, it always goes away after a few days of being back on track. Don't let a little bit of bloating derail you, it happens and can easily go away with consistent healthy eating, water, and not to mention a great workout 😊 #fbggirls #realtalk #foodbaby www.annavictoria.com/guides

Makeup Talk! 😊 I was asked to share a no-makeup picture on snapchat recently and I always want to be transparent (quite literally in my no makeup pic 👻😂) with you girls and show the reality of what you don't always see on social media. 👈 Left: No makeup, no tan, blow dryed (not done) hair. 👉 Right: Hair + Makeup done (in this case, professionally) and Spray tan. 🤗 Nothing wrong with the left and nothing wrong with the right. If being makeup free makes you feel your best, go for it. If being all done up makes you feel your best, go for it! Maybe you're an in-between (like me 😊). Either way just remember not to compare yourself to someone's highlight reel whether it's makeup, hair, posing, selfies, the list could go on! In reality, 80% of the time I'm on the left and 20% on the right (while I would love to be done up more than that, I'm just not that talented 😁💄). So what about you girls? What percentage are you on the left and what percentage are you on the right? #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

