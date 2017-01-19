Anna Victoria (28) elsker å vise fram «feilene» sine

ANNONSE

Fitnessbloggeren og -modellen Anna Victoria (28) har lenge slått et slag for den uperfekte kroppen.

Selv om hun er ekstremt veltrent og spiser sunt, legger hun ikke skjul på at også hun har bilringer og cellulitter - noe hun har blitt hyllet for i sosiale medier.

Selv om Anna Victoria ofte legger ut usminkede bilder og viser fram eget magefett, liker hun også å legge ut bilder som viser hennes veltrente kropp. Foto: Instagram

Les også: Fitnessblogger hylles for ærlige bilder

Nå har hun lagt ut enda et bilde på Instagram i håp om å sende ut et signal, spesielt til unge jenter og gutter, om at det er helt normalt med litt fett på magen.

- Endrer ikke hvor mye du er verdt

Bildet (som du ser øverst i denne artikkelen) er todelt og viser henne oppreist med flat, veltrent mage. Det andre viser at hun sitter i sofaen med en liten brett på magen.

- Det første er meg 1 prosent av tiden, mens det andre er meg 99 prosent av tiden. Og jeg elsker begge bildene like mye. Dårlige eller gode vinkler endrer ikke hvor mye du er verdt, skriver hun til følgerne.

I skrivende stund har bildet og budskapet fått over 300.000 likes på Instagram alene.

Les også: Tiffany Brien på Facebook: Det er 12 timer mellom disse bildene

Artikkelen fortsetter under.





- Ikke noe å skamme seg over

Videre forteller hun om en artikkel om en kvinne som nektet å godta feilene sine fordi hun ikke så dem som feil i det hele tatt.

Fitnessbloggeren og -modellen Anna Victoria (28) har 1,2 millioner følgere på Instagram. Hun slår ofte et slag for den helt normale og uperfekte kroppen.

- Jeg elsket den fordi det sender ut et budskap om at bilringene, cellulittene og strekkmerkene våre ikke er noe å skamme seg over eller å være besatt av å bli kvitt.

- Ønsker cellulittene velkommen

Videre sier 28-åringen at hun liker endringene som skjer med kroppen med tiden.

Les også: Julie ble kommentert fordi hun bar bikini: - Jeg er i sjokk

- Ettersom jeg blir eldre får jeg cellulitter og strekkmerker som ikke blir borte, og jeg ønsker dem velkommen. De representerer et liv som er levd til det fulle og en sunn kropp. Hvordan kan jeg bli sint på kroppen min fordi jeg har helt normale «feil»? Denne kroppen er sterk, kan løpe langt, løfte vekter, ta knebøy og løfte tunge ting, og den føler seg bra, skriver hun og oppfordrer følgerne til å elske egen kropp med alle uperfektheter den måtte ha.

Les også: Personlig trener på Instagram: - Man trenger ikke å ha en flat mage for å være sunn

Har du sett disse videoene?