Da Sophie sluttet å legge ut slike bilder, mistet hun 70.000 Instagram-følgere
Lenge hadde den canadiske fitnessbloggeren Sophie Gray delt såkalte «#fitspo-bilder» av seg selv på Instagram, altså typisk bilder av seg selv i sports-BH med synlig sixpack og en sunn, grønn smoothie i hånda.
Hun hadde opparbeidet seg over 400.000 følgere på denne måten, helt til hun en dag innså hva hun egentlig bidro til, nemlig presset om å ha den perfekte kroppen.
«Var ikke jeg også en av de som scrollet gjennom folks Instagram-feed, der resultatet var at selvtilliten min fullstendig kollapset? Mine egne resultater stoppet meg ikke fra å kjenne på sjalusi, depresjon og skam, akkurat som tusen, om ikke millioner, av kvinner over hele verden kjenner på takket være sosiale medier,» skriver Gray i et innlegg i Marie Claire.
Hadde angst
For selv om Instagram-bildene viste et liv fylt av smil på trening og kjærlighet for sunn mat, var virkeligheten en annen, skriver Gray.
Hun slet nemlig med angst, og følte seg sjelden bra nok. Derfor bestemte hun seg for å legge om stilen på Instagram, i håp om å bidra til mindre press.
I stedet for å poste sixpack-bilder med #fitspo, begynte hun å dele andre bilder fra livet sitt. Hundebilder, turbilder og andre hverdagsbilder, men også bilder av seg selv uten sminke og bilder av maten hun spiste.
«Jeg regnet rett og slett på det. En av fem har angst. Jeg hadde 400.000 følgere på Instagram, noe som betyr at rundt 80.000 av mine følgere lever med angst - inkludert meg. Ville mitt bilde av det perfekte liv få dem til å føle seg bedre? Det fikk meg til å føle meg helt jævlig, så jeg er ganske sikker på at det samme skjedde med dem,» skriver Gray i Marie Claire.
You no longer see pictures of my body this way on @Instagram for this reason. Having a six pack and thigh gap doesn't make you happy. Pizza and cookies are fucking delicious. And I'm sick of women being told they have to be anything other than themselves to be happy. I know I was in the #fitspo industry for years, and I still want you to care for your body - but 🖕 this bullshit. You guys asked for a hashtag - so if you wanted to repost this with #fuckyourfitspo and @wayofgray - that would be amazing! Let's get this out to as many people as possible!
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) onsdag 12. Juli. 2017 PDT
Mistet følgere
Da Sophie sluttet å legge ut sixpack-bilder, mistet hun 70.000 følgere, skriver The Daily Mail.
Nå har den unge bloggeren fått mye medieomtale, og har opparbeidet seg over 393.000 følgere igjen. I et innlegg på Instagram skriver hun at hun er mye mer tilfreds med sin nye stil på sosiale medier, til tross for at noen kanskje savner treningsbildene hun delte før.
«Jeg skjønner at de gamle bildene kan ha vært inspirerende. Men det finnes veldig mange dere kan følge på Instagram for å få slike bilder. Jeg vet nemlig at bildene var skadelig for mange. Og selv om jeg mener at vi alle må ta ansvar for våre egne opplevelser, så bør ikke det unnskylde å bidra til andres usikkerhet,» skriver Gray.
My little space on the internet has been going crazy lately. I went to start a post introducing myself to my new FRIENDS and started to dig around my “professional image” folder. But, fuck that. I love a ‘I just woke up and haven’t done my hair or makeup’ selfie. THANK YOU to everyone who sent their love for my recent engagement! I seriously could not be happier. I’ll be diving into sharing all of the excitement, once the real life excitement settles in. For all of my new friends, welcome. I am SO thrilled to have you here. A lot of you guys found me through bizarre articles across the web, and some of them were a bit off in the way they described me. First, I want to start by saying what I’m not: - A model. My 16 year old self did everything she could to get that title, including sacrificing her physical and mental health. Soooo, that's not me. - A personal trainer. I have retired this box that I was squeezing myself into. You won’t find any fitness advice on this page. Now that we got that out of the way.. Here’s some facts about me: 1. Watching a movie while cuddling with my FIANCE (oh my goodness) and my puppies is my favourite thing to do. 2. I’m Canadian, but my parents are super Scottish, so I say certain words funny. 3. I love cookies, and green smoothies. I don’t understand why we have to like one or the other. 4. I don’t like labels, but mental health experiences are something I’m very familiar with. I once had a panic attack on an airplane and had to drive 38 hours home. 5. I have already been pinteresting different ways to incorporate my puppies in my wedding ceremony. 6. I’m over this whole “perfect life” thing on Instagram. I pick up my dogs shit. I take shits myself. I eat like shit occasionally as well. I’m not living in some magical world where I float higher with every new follower I get. 7. I curse. There’s a reason, which I’ll get to one day. It’s partly because IT FEELS SO FUCKING GOOD. 8. I love you, seriously. I am GRATEFUL for you. I’m in awe of you, because you’re so amazing. Your presence is DEEPLY needed in this world, so THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU. Okay, the end. I’d love know how you came across my super regular life?
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) mandag 18. Sep.. 2017 PDT
Today I had breakfast, went to the farmers market, had chocolate covered almonds, lunch, and this doughnut. I also plan to work out, go to the dog park and have dinner. To some this may sound like a super average day. And it is - but to me, this is the type of day "the fitness @wayofgray" was having me miss out on. For her, there was always a photo shoot coming up. What if those chocolate covered almonds ruined the photos? What if the workout wasn't tough enough? BREAD?! I know this may sound silly. I may be called vain, or foolish or some other word to belittle my experience. Not understanding this experience doesn't mean it wasn't real for me. You may also think I'm encouraging others to be unhealthy, and that's not it either. I understand that @wayofgray's old images may have been inspiring. And, to that I say there are tons of those accounts you can follow for those images. But, I know those images were damaging for many. While I believe we all must take accountability for our experiences, it doesn't make contributing to others insecurities any easier. But, most importantly, those images made Sophie Gray feel inadequate. Everything I did revolved around those photos. I was constantly worrying about my body image because my "worth" through this channel depended on it. Again, this can make me seem vain. But, I was the one behind the account for 3 years. I saw what images performed better. I saw what people wanted to see - fitter, thinner, more defined, & perfect. This is why @wayofgray is what it is now. This is why I'm here talking about accepting the shit out of yourself. This is why I want you to fucking love yourself. Because, if you always think you have to be something to be enough, you never will be. But, if you can wrap your head around the truth that you are enough exactly as you are, freedom awaits you. Freedom from others judgement. Freedom from your food fears. Freedom from your insecurities. And freedom from needing to be someone or something other than yourself. You, exactly as you are now, are enough. PS.. quiz through my link in my bio to see how you feel about yourself! Plus free gifts! 😘❤️
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) lørdag 26. Aug.. 2017 PDT
The other day I received a comment along the lines of “if I looked like you, I’d be able to accept myself”. This comment summarizes why I do what I do. If accepting yourself had to do with your physical appearance, why didn’t my phase of starving myself and losing weight make me happier? Why did I still cry myself to sleep even though I had a six pack and thigh gap? Why wasn’t I the happiest person in the room when I was my thinnest? The answer to this isn’t because I’m ungrateful. It’s that happiness and self acceptance do not have anything to do with your physical appearance. You know what does? Unconditional love for who you are in this very moment. The best part? You can give yourself that love and acceptance NOW! It’s something you can give to yourself while sitting on the couch - or, something you can feel within every inch of your being as you struggle to get into childs pose in a yoga class (we have ALL been there). You can love and accept yourself NOW regardless of how the person who’s staring back at you in the mirror looks. You can. You can. You can. Now… the next question is how? While there are numerous ways you can work towards accepting yourself.. Here’s one you can do now: Repeat these words either to yourself, or out loud, or you could even journal them: “I love you, ______. I love and accept you, _____. Seriously, I do because you’re awesome.” Simple, but effective. But seriously, do it. You’ll feel much better! ALSO, If you’re in #YEG, one of the ways I am going to be in the practice of accepting myself is by getting involved with the International Day of Yoga events happening in our city. I’m actually going to two events in the same day created by two @lululemonyeg ambassadors in the city. I’d love to see you there! First I’m going to the 6 AM class in Hawerlak Park on June 21st. I will also be at the Yoga In The Park festival that evening from 5pm - 9pm in Spruce Grove! The first class is free, with the second being multiple classes for only $20! I am arranging a crew to hang out with at both of these events, and if you want to join us, simply DM me on here and check out more info on @lululemonyeg! ! I will be g
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) onsdag 14. Juni. 2017 PDT
Today I am frustrated. I am frustrated because Instagram was voted the most damaging social media platform for people’s confidence. I’m frustrated because “blogger” was voted one of the top things youth want to become when they’re older. I’m not mad because I don’t think youth should have dreams. I’m mad and upset, and frustrated because it is so defeating seeing millions of women being brainwashed by what they see on social media. I am frustrated that there are companies capitalizing on these insecurities. I’m furious because our society feels like absolute shit about themselves. I’m just sad, you guys. And guess what? My large social media following, and body and car and house and material objects didn’t stop me from feeling that sadness. I fell for the lie as well. I thought that maybe if I could be a bit thinner, or have more followers, or be cooler, or have more friends or just be someone other than myself that I’d finally be accepted. Guess what happened? I was depressed, lonely, anxious and having panic attacks every night. I was miserable. I was miserable because I was rejecting who I truly was - because that person was never “cool enough” in the eyes of society. The crazy thing? People were looking at me and comparing then feeling the exact same way I did. It’s a never ending cycle, and it’s making me really sad. But enough is enough. It’s time to accept ourselves. It’s time to know that you’re an absolute gift to this world. You. Are. A. Fucking. Gift. You are. You are. You are. You do not need to be someone other than yourself to be deserving of love. You do not need a nice car, a six pack or a perfect nose to be happy. Happiness is already within you. You are happiness in it’s purest fucking form. So yah, you’re awesome regardless of what you see on the internet. Don’t forget that.
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) onsdag 24. Mai. 2017 PDT
#nationalpuppyday has me like 😍
Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) torsdag 23. Mars. 2017 PDT
