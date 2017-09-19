Da Sophie sluttet å legge ut slike bilder, mistet hun 70.000 Instagram-følgere

Fitnessbloggeren Sophie Gray vil være en motvekt til presset på sosiale medier.

Lenge hadde den canadiske fitnessbloggeren Sophie Gray delt såkalte «#fitspo-bilder» av seg selv på Instagram, altså typisk bilder av seg selv i sports-BH med synlig sixpack og en sunn, grønn smoothie i hånda.

Hun hadde opparbeidet seg over 400.000 følgere på denne måten, helt til hun en dag innså hva hun egentlig bidro til, nemlig presset om å ha den perfekte kroppen.

«Var ikke jeg også en av de som scrollet gjennom folks Instagram-feed, der resultatet var at selvtilliten min fullstendig kollapset? Mine egne resultater stoppet meg ikke fra å kjenne på sjalusi, depresjon og skam, akkurat som tusen, om ikke millioner, av kvinner over hele verden kjenner på takket være sosiale medier,» skriver Gray i et innlegg i Marie Claire.

Hadde angst



For selv om Instagram-bildene viste et liv fylt av smil på trening og kjærlighet for sunn mat, var virkeligheten en annen, skriver Gray.

Hun slet nemlig med angst, og følte seg sjelden bra nok. Derfor bestemte hun seg for å legge om stilen på Instagram, i håp om å bidra til mindre press.

I stedet for å poste sixpack-bilder med #fitspo, begynte hun å dele andre bilder fra livet sitt. Hundebilder, turbilder og andre hverdagsbilder, men også bilder av seg selv uten sminke og bilder av maten hun spiste.

«Jeg regnet rett og slett på det. En av fem har angst. Jeg hadde 400.000 følgere på Instagram, noe som betyr at rundt 80.000 av mine følgere lever med angst - inkludert meg. Ville mitt bilde av det perfekte liv få dem til å føle seg bedre? Det fikk meg til å føle meg helt jævlig, så jeg er ganske sikker på at det samme skjedde med dem,» skriver Gray i Marie Claire.

Mistet følgere



Da Sophie sluttet å legge ut sixpack-bilder, mistet hun 70.000 følgere, skriver The Daily Mail.

Nå har den unge bloggeren fått mye medieomtale, og har opparbeidet seg over 393.000 følgere igjen. I et innlegg på Instagram skriver hun at hun er mye mer tilfreds med sin nye stil på sosiale medier, til tross for at noen kanskje savner treningsbildene hun delte før.

«Jeg skjønner at de gamle bildene kan ha vært inspirerende. Men det finnes veldig mange dere kan følge på Instagram for å få slike bilder. Jeg vet nemlig at bildene var skadelig for mange. Og selv om jeg mener at vi alle må ta ansvar for våre egne opplevelser, så bør ikke det unnskylde å bidra til andres usikkerhet,» skriver Gray.

Et innlegg delt av Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) torsdag 23. Mars. 2017 PDT

