Dansk toppmodell hevder hun fikk sparken fordi hun var for tjukk
NTB
Ifølge Høyer var forklaringen at hun var for stor. Det skriver modellen selv på Facebook.
Hun forteller at hun ble fløyet til Tokyo i Japan for å få tilpasset tøyet hun skulle ha på seg på catwalken i Kyoto 14. mai.
I just returned from Tokyo/Japan, where Louis Vuitton held a beautiful cruise show in Kyoto, I just never made it to Kyoto cause I was canceled for the show due to being ‘too big’. (I’m a size 34-36) Ashley Brokaw’s caster Alexia had said that there had been some problems during the fitting. According to her I had “a very bloated stomach”, “bloated face”, and urged me to starve myself with this statement “Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours”. I was shocked when I heard it. I woke up at 2am and was extremely hungry. The breakfast started at 6:30am – I had the absolute minimum. I was afraid to meet Alexia so my luck she didn’t arrive until 8am, when my plate was taken off the table. She said good morning to me and the other girls and looked at me, then down on my non-existent plate and up at me again. She was checking if I had been eating food. At 7pm my mother agent from Denmark called my to tell the sad news that Louis Vuitton had chosen to cancel me from the show without the refitting and that I was going to be sent back home. Not only did I have a belly, my face was puffy now also my back was a problem. I am glad I’m 20 years old with an elite sports background and not a 15 year old girl, who are new to this and unsure about herself, because I have no doubt that I would then have ended up very sick and scarred long into my adult life. TO READ THE FULL STORY CLICK IN MY BIO!!!!!!! #LVCruise2018 #mistreatmentofmodels #AshleyBrokaw #thefutureisfemale #sowhyeatingdisorders #youknowitstrue #shareifyoucare #jamespscully
– Jeg var spent på å dra til Japan og glad for å vite, selv om jeg ikke var i min tynneste moteshow-form, at Louis Vuitton ville ha meg med i sitt show, skriver Høyer, og legger til at hun før reisen jobbet veldig hardt for å nå målene ned på det «korrekte».
Sjefen for castingen var ikke fornøyd og påpekte at Høyer hadde en oppblåst mage og et oppblåst ansikt, ifølge Høyer.
Mange har reagert på hendelsen:
more than a few fashion verticals appear to be ignoring the ulrikke høyer story. smells like a would-be conflict with a major advertiser— hari nef (@harinef) May 19, 2017
Hun skal så ha blitt oppfordret til ikke å spise og kun drikke vann de neste 24 timene.
Høyer påpeker i sitt Facebook-innlegg at hun ikke går ut offentlig med historien fordi hun mistet jobben, men fordi hun vil fokusere på kravene som stilles til modellene.
Nyhetsbyrået Ritzau har forsøkt å få en kommentar fra Louis Vuitton, men motehuset har ikke ønsket å uttale seg i saken.
