Instagram-bruker tar oppgjør med kroppshysteriet
«Hva er grunnen til at de to pinnene vi bruker til å gå med blir på størrelse med Texas hver gang vi setter oss på en stol?»
Det lurer Instagram-brukeren Imre Çeçen på. I en Instagram-post som i skrivende stund er likt over 32.000 ganger og som er omtalt i en rekke medier, tar hun et oppgjør med kroppshysteriet.
- Seriøs magemuskeltrening
En solrik dag ved bassenget ville hun ta et klassisk bikinibilde - men det skulle vise seg å være veldig vanskelig å få beina så perfekte som «alle andre» har i sosiale medier.
«Jeg måtte bøye ryggen som en gal, holde beina oppe (som involverte seriøs magemuskeltrening) og jeg måtte sitte på kanten av bassenget, som nesten fikk meg til å falle,» skriver hun.
Helt normalt
Hun tok også et annet bilde, hvor hun lå i solsenga på vanlig måte. På dette bildet ser lårene av naturlige grunner større ut.
«Dette er det mest normale som fins, og likevel blir vi jenter så selvbevisste på det. Hallo! Beina dine blir presset mot en overflate, det er meningen at de skal bli større. Det betyr ikke at du er tjukk,» skriver hun.
«Hvis du ikke vil at beina skal bli større, må du skaffe deg steinbein,» fortsetter hun.
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
Et innlegg delt av Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 imrececen.com (@imrececen) søndag 04. Juni. 2017 PDT
