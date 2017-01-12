Nettavisen.no

IKKE HELT EGENSKAPT: Louise Thompsons bilder er tatt av en profesjonell fotograf, noe broren Sam avslørte på Instagram.
IKKE HELT EGENSKAPT: Louise Thompsons bilder er tatt av en profesjonell fotograf, noe broren Sam avslørte på Instagram. Foto: Instagram

TV-stjernens feriebilder er helt perfekte. Nå avsløres hvorfor

Broren Sam avslørte søsteren Louise Thompson på Instagram.
Sist oppdatert:
Profilbilde

Vibeke Johnsen
Tips meg

Louise Thompson er en av deltakerne i dokureality-serien «Made in Chelsea». Den britiske serien tar for seg rike, unge mennesker fra områdene Belgravia, Kings Road og Knightsbridge i London.

Louise Thompson har utmerket seg med sine perfekte Insta-bilder, og stadig mer avkledd etter at hun ble kjæreste med den personlige treneren Ryan.

Louise og Sam, som også deltar i serien, har et godt forhold, og han har moro av å gjøre litt narr av søsterens opptreden i sosiale medier.

Men nylig avslørte han altså hvorfor Louise og Ryans Instagram-feed er så stilig. Bildene tas i stor grad av profesjonelle fotografer, som er med dem på ferie.

When you got dollar bills 💵 and Micky mouse 🐭 on your swimmers 🏊🏼 #srilanka #southcoast #beachlife

Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) onsdag 11. Jan.. 2017 PST

Less is more in this hot hot heat 🔥 #nearly #nude cozzi: @showpo

Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) onsdag 11. Jan.. 2017 PST

Sam liker også å gjenskape søsterens Instagram-bilder på en vittig måte. Noe han har gjort ved flere anledninger.

Just being strong and independent in our misspap loungewear... for discount use Louise's code: I'm a knob 😂

Et bilde publisert av Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) tirsdag 27. Des.. 2016 PST

Dog er han ikke den eneste som synes slikt er gøy.

Blant annet har du denne fyren photoshoppes inn i Kendall Jenners bilder.

