TV-stjernens feriebilder er helt perfekte. Nå avsløres hvorfor
Reisetips med annonselenker
14 van(n)vittige hotellbassenger
Louise Thompson er en av deltakerne i dokureality-serien «Made in Chelsea». Den britiske serien tar for seg rike, unge mennesker fra områdene Belgravia, Kings Road og Knightsbridge i London.
Louise Thompson har utmerket seg med sine perfekte Insta-bilder, og stadig mer avkledd etter at hun ble kjæreste med den personlige treneren Ryan.
Louise og Sam, som også deltar i serien, har et godt forhold, og han har moro av å gjøre litt narr av søsterens opptreden i sosiale medier.
Men nylig avslørte han altså hvorfor Louise og Ryans Instagram-feed er så stilig. Bildene tas i stor grad av profesjonelle fotografer, som er med dem på ferie.
When you got dollar bills 💵 and Micky mouse 🐭 on your swimmers 🏊🏼 #srilanka #southcoast #beachlife
Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) onsdag 11. Jan.. 2017 PST
Less is more in this hot hot heat 🔥 #nearly #nude cozzi: @showpo
Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) onsdag 11. Jan.. 2017 PST
Sam liker også å gjenskape søsterens Instagram-bilder på en vittig måte. Noe han har gjort ved flere anledninger.
Brown bears 🐻 Yesterday we got a 🚤 around our atoll with the best free diver. We swam with whales, giant ocean manta rays, tonnes of 🐢and then we went to a private island 🌴 and he took some snaps of us that look like they're straight out of a brochure 😂 shame this 👆🏽guy didn't charge the GoPro 😵 the snorkelling was out of this world. #cheesy #honeymoon #snap
Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) søndag 01. Jan.. 2017 PST
Just being strong and independent in our misspap loungewear... for discount use Louise's code: I'm a knob 😂
Et bilde publisert av Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) tirsdag 27. Des.. 2016 PST
Me and @louise.thompson slaying in sequins. Rocking our #motelrocks 😂😂And you guys thought last week was a one off!
Et bilde publisert av Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) mandag 12. Des.. 2016 PST
Dog er han ikke den eneste som synes slikt er gøy.
Blant annet har du denne fyren photoshoppes inn i Kendall Jenners bilder.
me and the @prada jet pack 💥before my phone 📱 fell into the rice field irrigation system and Ryan had to wade waist deep into 🐦💩
Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) søndag 08. Jan.. 2017 PST
🐒business. Not going to lie, @ryan.libbey and I cried when we left the Maldives this afternoon! Our stay at Kanifushi was out of this 🌎and I fell in love with our butler ALI. I know I cry all the time on tv but I rarely get that emo in real life...maybe it was the massage 💆🏽anyway no time to dwell, ✈️ on to our next adventure in 🇱🇰
Et bilde publisert av Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) onsdag 04. Jan.. 2017 PST
Lik Nettavisen her og få flere ferske nyheter og friske meninger!