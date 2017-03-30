Nettavisen.no

Ash Soto
Ash Soto (Ash Soto)

Mobbet for hudsykdom: Så gjorde hun kroppen sin til et kunstverk

Etter år med mobbing for sin hudsykdom, gjorde Ash Soto kunst av sin vitiligo.
Profilbilde

Kjetil Mæland


Vitiligo er en hudsykdom som gjør at områder av huden blir melkehvite. Årsaken er at cellene som produserer fargepigmentet melanin blir borte. Ash Soto fra Orlando i Florida fikk diagnosen som 12-åring.

I flere år ble hun mobbet for sykdommen, men istedenfor å gjemme sin tilstand, har hun nå gjort kunst av den, og viser det for verden.

