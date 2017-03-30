Mobbet for hudsykdom: Så gjorde hun kroppen sin til et kunstverk
Promotion med annonselenker
6 kule solbriller til menn
Vitiligo er en hudsykdom som gjør at områder av huden blir melkehvite. Årsaken er at cellene som produserer fargepigmentet melanin blir borte. Ash Soto fra Orlando i Florida fikk diagnosen som 12-åring.
I flere år ble hun mobbet for sykdommen, men istedenfor å gjemme sin tilstand, har hun nå gjort kunst av den, og viser det for verden.
The human body is the best work of art there is 🕊 I want to keep creating art for you angels, so I want to know what you'd like to see next? Give me suggestions and I'll choose the one I like the most and I'll do that one next ⭐️🎨
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) mandag 20. Feb.. 2017 PST
I am my own experiment, I am my own work of art. The girl with the world painted on her body 🌎 By being yourself and embracing it only makes you put something amazing in the world that wasn't there and that makes you unique ⭐️ credits to @torpe.ternura for making me her canvas 🗾
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) mandag 13. Feb.. 2017 PST
Thinking about starting my own YouTube channel so I can connect with you angels on a different level. I try to put myself out there for you all in all my captions and I think this would be a great way for you to get to know me and actually hearing my words would get through to you more. What do you think? ⚡️🕊🌹🌈
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) fredag 27. Jan.. 2017 PST
When you have to look at them sideways because they stare but it's okay because you're cut from a different cloth, and being different is ok. Don't ever forget you are your own canvas, when you start loving yourself you'll see that canvas start to become a masterpiece 🤘🏻⚡️
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) tirsdag 31. Jan.. 2017 PST
A leopard cannot change it's spots and that's something I always remind myself, I can't change my #vitiligo - it's something I have to live with everyday but that's not gonna stop me from living my life or being unhappy. Make the best of what you got because although it may seem like a struggle it's only going to make you a stronger person mentally, you'll be a force to be reckoned with 🐆 #empoweredwoman #loveyourself ✨🤘🏻
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) lørdag 21. Jan.. 2017 PST
I get stretch marks just like everyone else regardless of if I have a skin condition or not. I go through all the same struggles you all go through that's why I preach self love so much. I don't care if I have to repeat myself in every caption to love who you are regardless if you have tiger stripes, #vitiligo, or whatever the case may be. I'll sound like a broken record each time because at least someone reminded you to appreciate and love yourself unconditionally always 🎨🌎❤
Et innlegg delt av Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) fredag 13. Jan.. 2017 PST
Lik Nettavisen her og få flere ferske nyheter og friske meninger!