FILE-In this file photo taken Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, Ivory Coast troops provide security during an election rally of Ivory Coast incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Some unidentified soldiers have launched mutinies in three cities across this West African country on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, demanding higher pay and bringing the threat of unrest back to Africa's fastest-growing economy, authorities said. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File) Foto: AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam/NTB Scanpix

Avtale inngått i Elfenbenskysten

Elfenbenskystens president bekrefter at en avtale er inngått med soldatene som har gjort opprør i landet.