The best thing about #worldpressphoto is that the story gains tremendous exposure and is seen by people who may not be aware of what is going on. The natural world is threatened like never before, we have to learn to live in balance with nature or it's over. #worldpressphoto2017 #rhinopoaching #wppnature #blackrhino #carcass #extinction
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 15. Feb.. 2017 PST
Hjerteskjærende bilde vant prisen for «Wildlife Photographer of the Year»
Shopping med annonselenker
10 rå vesker på salget
Den sør-afrikanske fotografen Brent Stirton har vunnet prisen for «Wildlife Photographer of the Year» i kategorien «Memorial to a Species».
Bildet, som viser et neshorn som har fått hornene kuttet av, danket ut over 50.000 bidrag fra totalt 92 land. Neshornet er fotografert i naturreservatet Hluhluwe Imfolozi, hvor det ble drept på natten. Etter neshornet døde, ble hornene fjernet, skriver BBC.
- Mister troen på mennesket
Fotograf Stirton ønsket å undersøke og dokumentere den ulovlige handelen som foregår med neshornprodukter, og var vitne til mer enn 30 slike hendelser. Det vanlige er å selge hornene til en mellommann, som igjen smugler varene ut av Sør-Afrika til Kina og Vietnem, hvor neshorn-horn har en større verdi enn gull og kokain.
- Mitt første barn blir født i februar, jeg er 48 år gammel. Og jeg tror jeg ventet så lenge fordi jeg, gjennom den jobben jeg gjør som fotojournalist, på en måte har mistet troen. Til en viss grad mister man troen på mennesket, sier Stirton.
- Kan ikke rømme fra det
Lewis Blackwell, en av dommerne til «Wildlife Photographer of the Year», sier at bildet av neshornet gjorde veldig inntrykk på dommerpanelet.
- Det er mulig folk synes det er ekkelt eller skremmende - men du blir dratt inn og du vil vite mer, du vil vite historien bak deg. Og du kan ikke rømme fra det, det konfronterer deg med det som skjer i verden, sier Blackwell.
En av de andre dommerne, Judge Roz Kidman Cox, beskriver vinnerbildet slik, ifølge Daily Mail:
- Det symboliserer en av de mest bortkastede, ondsinnede og unødvendige miljøforbrytelsene, som bør fremkalle enorme ramaskrik blant folket, sier Cox.
Her kan du se flere av Stirtons bilder:
A thoughtful #Silverback mountain gorilla in #Virunga National Park, #DRC. Shot on a @natgeo story published in August 2016 issue. The men and women who look after these gorillas deserve our support, only Chimps are closer to humans in their DNA make up than these peaceful mountain gorillas. #gorilla #mountaingorilla #gorillas #wildgorilla #wild #wildlife #nature #natureconservancy #animal #endangered #endangeredspecies #congo #easterncongo #malegorilla #virunganationalpark #virunganationalparc #virunganationalparkcongo #animalphotography #jungle #africa #thegreatoutdoors #wilderness_culture
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) mandag 23. Jan.. 2017 PST
#Masked Man - I met this man when I was doing an essay on self-worth in Johannesburg, South Africa. At 37 he had made himself a literal #slave to a young woman. The only time he felt he was worth anything was when she was hurting him. He is seen #sitting #quietly #recovering after a session where she burnt him with a cigar, the marks are still visible on his stomach. He was perfectly nice to me, completely worthy of being appreciated without this #bizarre relationship. “It takes all types,” he said to me, before going back inside to her. #snm #masochist #naked #blackandwhitephotography #johannesburg #southafrica #bench #extreme #selfworth #leathermask
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 22. Mars. 2017 PDT
Yusuf Shabani Difika, 41, lost both his arms to a #lionattack while fishing illegally just inside Selous National Park in #Tanzania. He was fishing to pay for school fees for his children. A lion attacked Yusuf, shredding his arms as he attempted to fend it away. Fellow fishermen drove the lion off with sticks and machetes and rescued Yusuf. Nowadays, Yusuf is cared for by his ageing uncle, seen #bathing him. Yusuf is loved in his community but feels useless in not being able to provide for his family. He worries constantly about the future. There is a clear hypocrisy to the West's expectation that local Africans should live alongside unfenced National Parks as if there is no danger. Westerners would never accept this. Community involvement is key to #conservation. If the locals don’t benefit, why would they respect #wildlife? . . . . . #lionattackvictim #africa #africanlife #doubleamputee #everydayafrica #photojournalism #dailylife #toughquestions #canon #verbatimphoto @verbatimphoto #canonambassador #nofilter
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 18. Okt.. 2017 PDT
For Mental Health Day this is an older image from the Sierra Leone conflict. This man is a former R.U.F #rebel #soldier who allegedly opened fire on members of his own cadre. The R.U.F were responsible for the infamous cutting of feet and arms, giving rise to the expression, “Short sleeves or long sleeves?” as they taunted their victims. Claiming he was cursed, he was brought to the Kisi #mentalasylum in Freetown where he was #chained in this cell. He practiced his martial arts routine throughout his days, unresponsive to attempts to engage him. At the time, there was only one therapist in Sierra Leone; this lack of qualified mental health professionals remains an issue for patients throughout the African continent. . . . . . #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #sierraleone #RUFrebel #kisimentalasylum #asylum #cell #blackandwhiteonly #everydayafrica #verbatimphoto @verbatimphoto #canon #canonambassador #mentalhealthday
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 11. Okt.. 2017 PDT
In this image from #Zambia, a stoic mother and her sister wash a #daughter dying from Aids related complications. This 18-year-old girl passed an hour after this photograph was taken. At the time, she died because she could not access anti-retroviral treatment. As we watch the #Trump tragedy, #ISIS, #Syria, the #Migrant crisis etc. #humanity seems to forget that infectious disease is still by far the biggest killer. It’s horrifying to see the #Pharma spend on erectile dis-function and realize how that compares to the funding for HIV AIDS. Globally, the number of #HIV+ people is over 37 000 000. Close to half that number can access ARV’s but the infections are increasing. At the end of 2016, $19.1 billion was available for the AIDS response in low- and middle-income countries. Domestic resources constituted 57% of the total resources for #HIV in low- and middle-income countries in 2016. #UNAIDS estimates that US$ 26.2 billion will be required for the #AIDS response in 2020 in low- and middle-income countries, with US$ 23.9 billion required in 2030. When you consider the GDP of those countries and their likely loan debt, you quickly see how disease devastates not only people but entire economies. . . . . . . . #photojournalist #bnw_of_our_world #bnw_capture #bnw_life #flair_bw #verbatimphoto #canonambassador #blackandwhite #blackandwhiteonly #blackandwhiteisworththefight #monochrome #hivpositive #hivafrica
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 16. Aug.. 2017 PDT
Today is #WorldPressFreedomDay, an issue more important than ever for all of us. I’d like to shine a small light on Rodrigue #Katembo, the former Central Section #Warden in #Virunga National Park in the #DemocraticRepublicofCongo. Rodrique is a former #childsoldier who grew up to become a deeply respected warden in the most dangerous section of Virunga. In this image Rodrigue was tracking heavily #armed #rebel #soldiers who had just killed an elephant for #ivory they were trading with the #Congolesearmy. Rodrigue was forced to leave his job in Virunga and go into hiding after he performed vital undercover filming for the documentary “Virunga.” He exposed corrupt Congolese #Military and Military Intelligence officials who repeatedly tried to bribe him to undermine the park’s chief warden in his fight against corrupt oil companies trying to exploit this unique national park. Rodrigue was jailed and tortured and had to flee to Kenya. He lost his job in Virunga where it was deemed too #dangerous for him to work. He is back in #conservation today in another park in the #DRC. The point is, he risked everything to provide vital footage to make a great #documentary which was seen by millions, nominated for an #Oscar and created sufficient public pressure to cause the oil lobby to back off. Rodrigue recently won the #GoldmanEnvironmentalPrize, I can think of no one who deserves this more. . . . #rodriguekatembo #oscarnominated #congolesemilitary #chondo #river #chondoriver #virunganationalpark #virungamovie #photojournalist #nationalgeographic @natgeo #natgeo #corruptoilcompanies
Et innlegg delt av Brent Stirton (@brentstirton) onsdag 03. Mai. 2017 PDT
Mest sett siste uken
Lik Nettavisen her og få flere ferske nyheter og friske meninger!