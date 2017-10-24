Hjerteskjærende bilde vant prisen for «Wildlife Photographer of the Year»

- Man mister troen på mennesket, sier den prisvinnende fotografen Brent Stirton.

Den sør-afrikanske fotografen Brent Stirton har vunnet prisen for «Wildlife Photographer of the Year» i kategorien «Memorial to a Species».

Bildet, som viser et neshorn som har fått hornene kuttet av, danket ut over 50.000 bidrag fra totalt 92 land. Neshornet er fotografert i naturreservatet Hluhluwe Imfolozi, hvor det ble drept på natten. Etter neshornet døde, ble hornene fjernet, skriver BBC.

- Mister troen på mennesket

FOTOGRAFEN: Brent Stirton har dokumentert den ulovlige handelen av neshornprodukter.

Fotograf Stirton ønsket å undersøke og dokumentere den ulovlige handelen som foregår med neshornprodukter, og var vitne til mer enn 30 slike hendelser. Det vanlige er å selge hornene til en mellommann, som igjen smugler varene ut av Sør-Afrika til Kina og Vietnem, hvor neshorn-horn har en større verdi enn gull og kokain.

- Mitt første barn blir født i februar, jeg er 48 år gammel. Og jeg tror jeg ventet så lenge fordi jeg, gjennom den jobben jeg gjør som fotojournalist, på en måte har mistet troen. Til en viss grad mister man troen på mennesket, sier Stirton.

- Kan ikke rømme fra det



Lewis Blackwell, en av dommerne til «Wildlife Photographer of the Year», sier at bildet av neshornet gjorde veldig inntrykk på dommerpanelet.

- Det er mulig folk synes det er ekkelt eller skremmende - men du blir dratt inn og du vil vite mer, du vil vite historien bak deg. Og du kan ikke rømme fra det, det konfronterer deg med det som skjer i verden, sier Blackwell.

En av de andre dommerne, Judge Roz Kidman Cox, beskriver vinnerbildet slik, ifølge Daily Mail:

- Det symboliserer en av de mest bortkastede, ondsinnede og unødvendige miljøforbrytelsene, som bør fremkalle enorme ramaskrik blant folket, sier Cox.

Her kan du se flere av Stirtons bilder:

