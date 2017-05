Hans Majestet Kongen har sendt følgende kondolansebudskap til Dronning Elizabeth II: I was deeply saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack in Manchester, resulting in the loss of so many lives and inflicting such dreadful injuries. I extend my condolences and ask you to convey the deepest sympathy of the Norwegian people to the bereaved families and to those who are injured. Harald R

