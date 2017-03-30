Nettavisen.no

PASS DEG FOR SLANGEN: Lite visste mamma om at en hissig giftig slange snoket seg ved bena til datteren.
Mamma tok bilde av datteren - så ikke giftslangen

- Jeg så noe bevege seg og trodde det var en barkebit, skriver sjokkert mor.
Kjetil Mæland
Bianca Dickinson er en ivrig fotograf, og var utenfor huset for å ta bilder av barneklær med datteren Molly (2) som modell.

- Jeg syntes jeg så noe bevege seg! Det er virkelig mye vind her så jeg trodde det var en barkebit som kom flyvende fra treet. Jeg så opp og så en stor brun som hadde krøpet forbi min toåring. Jeg kan ikke tro at den ikke kom nær henne! Da jeg kom hjem, sjekket jeg kamera og fant dette bildet, skriver hun på Facebook.

For oss i Norge som ikke er så familiære med australske slanger. En «brown» eller «Eastern Brown snake», eller «Østlig brunsnok», er en av verdens farligste giftslanger. For det første er de svært giftig, og for det andre er den veldig aggressiv. En voksen brunorm kan bli to meter lang.

Dickinson deler ofte bilder på sin Instagram-side Missmooyandcrew, men hadde ikke regnet med at slangebildet skulle få så stor oppmerksomhet.

SO... THIS HAPPENED TODAY!!!😱... check bottom right corner or pic!! Out taking some snaps of this cute outfit from @twinklestardesigns and waiting for the big kids to get off the bus. I saw something move out of the corner of my eye and thought it was bark falling from the tree as it was so windy...looked up to see this big mother of a brown slide past Miss Molly 😱😱😷. She didn't even notice it thankfully and is totally fine, I still haven't recovered!! When I got home I was telling the older kids how big the snake was as they were in the vicinity too and one of them asked me if I got a pic of it. I didn't know it at the time but yes I did!! It was at least 2m long!! It's still making me sick looking at this. A timely reminder to keep a good lookout around you, it wasn't even hot today. This mumma needs a champas or three! . . . . . . . . . @littlebrownies_ #sun7 #TheProjectTV #9Today #theellenshow #southaussiecozi #heraldsunphoto #abcmyphoto #snake #bigsnake #countrylife #style #omg #instagood #photooftheday #cute #me #picoftheday #summer #girl #instadaily #smile #nature #igers #kidzfashion #nofilter #outdoors #fashion #viral #straya #mate

Et innlegg delt av MOLLY 2 • HARRY 4 • MITCH 9 (@missmooandcrew) onsdag 29. Mars. 2017 PDT

POUT ON POINT 🙌 What an epic day 😱...did not expect a photo that I didn't even realise I had taken at the time to go so viral 😳....maybe I will sleep tonight without seeing images of snakes or my daughter being rushed to hospital or worse running through my head. I'm just so thankful it turned out the way it did. We go to that spot everyday, its where our mailbox is and where the kids get on and off the bus and never in the 17 years I've lived here have I seen a snake there....I'm not sure we will get out of the car there for a while. Thanks everyone that has sent me kind messages of support x And this shot was taken well before said incident 😳 . . . . . . . #countrylife #fence #style #mustard #linen #fashiongram #fashion #cute #adorable #blonde #curls #girl #instadaily #instagood #farmlife #outdoors #nosnakeshere #autumn #winter #kidsfashion #ootd #kidsootd #mygirl #love #family #instagram #ilovetwinklestar

Et innlegg delt av MOLLY 2 • HARRY 4 • MITCH 9 (@missmooandcrew) torsdag 30. Mars. 2017 PDT

