Mamma tok bilde av datteren - så ikke giftslangen

Bianca Dickinson er en ivrig fotograf, og var utenfor huset for å ta bilder av barneklær med datteren Molly (2) som modell.

- Jeg syntes jeg så noe bevege seg! Det er virkelig mye vind her så jeg trodde det var en barkebit som kom flyvende fra treet. Jeg så opp og så en stor brun som hadde krøpet forbi min toåring. Jeg kan ikke tro at den ikke kom nær henne! Da jeg kom hjem, sjekket jeg kamera og fant dette bildet, skriver hun på Facebook.

For oss i Norge som ikke er så familiære med australske slanger. En «brown» eller «Eastern Brown snake», eller «Østlig brunsnok», er en av verdens farligste giftslanger. For det første er de svært giftig, og for det andre er den veldig aggressiv. En voksen brunorm kan bli to meter lang.

Dickinson deler ofte bilder på sin Instagram-side Missmooyandcrew, men hadde ikke regnet med at slangebildet skulle få så stor oppmerksomhet.