Sosiale medier reagerer med humor på Trumps innsettelse
Donald John Trump (70) ble fredag formiddag lokal tid tatt i ed som USAs 45. president. Det var ventet en rekke demonstrasjoner, men mens det i gatene gikk fysisk for seg, var det på sosiale medier mer humor å spore.
Alt fra hvordan Obama og visepresident Biden forlater Det hvite hus, påstandene om Trumps våte affære i Russland, til hint om at Trump ordrett har tatt deler av talen fra karakteren Bane i Batman-filmen «The Dark Knigt Rises», er tema for å vitse om 70-åringen.
Less than 24 hours to post these so here's another. (@jbillinson)
BERNIE! BERNIE! BERNIE! (Twitter: Taylorthagreat) follow @jerrynews for updates.
The next 4 seasons of "America" are going to be FUCKING NUTS
It's confusing, like how the Schnozzberries guy from Super Troopers is married to the red head with the monster sweater puppies from Mad Men. (@moistbuddha)
Believe you me. (@newyorkercartoons)
The world leaders group chat before Trump's inauguration. Follow @9gag 🎊 App📲👉@9gagmobile 👈 #9gag (🎬 The Shack Manchester) #inauguration #trump #theresamay #putin #cameron
I don't put other people words on my page but right now I'm at a loss for them. Thank you @morgan_murphy for articulating what I couldn't.
Under kan du se Trump bli tatt i ed:
