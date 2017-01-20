Nettavisen.no

HUMOR: Mange har valgt humor for å markere presidentskiftet - som denne, som henspeiler på TV-serien.
Sosiale medier reagerer med humor på Trumps innsettelse

USAs 45. president er tatt i ed.
Sist oppdatert:

Redaksjonen

Donald John Trump (70) ble fredag formiddag lokal tid tatt i ed som USAs 45. president. Det var ventet en rekke demonstrasjoner, men mens det i gatene gikk fysisk for seg, var det på sosiale medier mer humor å spore.

Alt fra hvordan Obama og visepresident Biden forlater Det hvite hus, påstandene om Trumps våte affære i Russland, til hint om at Trump ordrett har tatt deler av talen fra karakteren Bane i Batman-filmen «The Dark Knigt Rises», er tema for å vitse om 70-åringen.

Under kan du se  Trump bli tatt i ed:

