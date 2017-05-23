Fotballprofiler i sorg: - Vi står sammen i denne mørke stunden

ANNONSE

Flere spillere knyttet til de to Manchester-klubbene United og City reagerer med sjokk og sorg over terrorangrepet som fant sted mandag kveld i den engelske storbyen. 22 mennesker skal ha mistet livet, mens rundt 59 mennesker skal være skadet som en følge av angrepet.

Ifølge britisk politi var angrepet forårsaket av en selvmordsbomber og skjedde under en konsert med Ariana Grande i Manchester Arena.

Onsdag spiller Manchester United finale i Europa League. Også Uniteds finalemotstander Ajax har uttrykt sin sorg over den tragiske hendelsen.

«Vi er i svært sjokkert over de forferdelige hendelsene på Manchester Arena mandag. Våre tanker og bønner går til alle som er rammet», skriver Manchester United på sin Twitter-konto tirsdag morgen.

Motstander Ajax har lagt ut følgende melding: «Våre tanker går til ofrene og de pårørende til alle som er berørt».

Flere andre klubber i England og Europa har også uttrykt sin medfølelse etter den tragiske hendelsen.

Under ser du flere reaksjoner:

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... Et innlegg delt av David Beckham (@davidbeckham) tirsdag 23. Mai. 2017 PDT

Stay strong Manchester! My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night's horrible attack. — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 23, 2017

Can't believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017

My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena. #StayStrongManchester — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 23, 2017

My heart and respect goes out to the people who lost their lives or loved ones in yesterday's attack in Manchester. #staystrong — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

Wake up to the news of attacks in Manchester... shocking! Thoughts & Prayers go out to everyone who has been affected! #StandTogether — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) May 23, 2017

I'm a proud Manchester lad. What happened last night was truly horrific but won't break the great city. Thoughts with all affected — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected 😥❤️ — Josh Harrop (@joshharrop23) May 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017

From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 23, 2017

UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected. — UEFA (@UEFA) May 23, 2017





To target children at a concert is beyond comprehension. Beyond lunacy. Beyond evil. Heart goes out to all those who've lost loved ones. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 23, 2017

