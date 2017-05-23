Nettavisen.no

I SORG: Manchester United-profilene Jesse Lingard og Marcus Rashford er blant de som har uttrykt sin sorg over terrornagrepet i Manchester.
Fotballprofiler i sorg: - Vi står sammen i denne mørke stunden

Fotballen står samlet etter terrorangrepet i Manchester.
Ole Jonny Eriksrud Hansen
Flere spillere knyttet til de to Manchester-klubbene United og City reagerer med sjokk og sorg over terrorangrepet som fant sted mandag kveld i den engelske storbyen. 22 mennesker skal ha mistet livet, mens rundt 59 mennesker skal være skadet som en følge av angrepet.

Ifølge britisk politi var angrepet forårsaket av en selvmordsbomber og skjedde under en konsert med Ariana Grande i Manchester Arena.

Onsdag spiller Manchester United finale i Europa League. Også Uniteds finalemotstander Ajax har uttrykt sin sorg over den tragiske hendelsen.

«Vi er i svært sjokkert over de forferdelige hendelsene på Manchester Arena mandag. Våre tanker og bønner går til alle som er rammet», skriver Manchester United på sin Twitter-konto tirsdag morgen.

Motstander Ajax har lagt ut følgende melding: «Våre tanker går til ofrene og de pårørende til alle som er berørt».

Flere andre klubber i England og Europa har også uttrykt sin medfølelse etter den tragiske hendelsen.

Under ser du flere reaksjoner:


