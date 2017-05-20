Mourinho kan bli tvunget til å gi unggutter sjansen: - De er ikke klare

ANNONSE

For det er onsdagens finale i Europaligaen mot Ajax som står i fokus hos Manchester United og manager Jose Mourinho.

Laget er sikret en sjetteplass i Premier League, og i oppgjøret mot Crystal Palace kan en rekke unggutter få spilletid. Mourinho har navngitt hele åtte spillere som kan få sin ligadebut søndag, ifølge BBC.

Kieran O'Hara (21) og Joel Castro Pereira (20) er begge alternativer på keeperplass, mens Demetri Mitchell (20) kan få spilletid i forsvarsleddet.

På midtbanen er fem potensielle debutanter aktuelle for Mourinho. Zachary Dearnley (19), Angel Gomes (16), Josh Harrop (21), Scott McTominay (20) og Matthew Willock (20).

Selv mener Mourinho at ungguttene ikke er klare for spill på førstelaget.

- Det vil være en fantastisk erfaring for ungguttene, men de er ikke klare. Kanskje én om gangen, men ikke alle samtidig, forteller manageren ifølge BBC.

Samtidig kan man ta med at Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah og Axel Tuanzebe, som sannsynligvis vil være med i troppen, alle er 19 år.

Det er for øvrig ventet at Pual Pogba vil spille søndagens kamp, etter å ha stått over de siste to kampene på grunn av farens dødsfall.

Crystal Palace har på sin side sikret fornyet Premier League-kontrakt, og ligger på en 13. plass før oppgjøret på Old Trafford. Med seier over United, og litt hjelp i andre kamper, kan laget klatre opp til en ellevteplass.

