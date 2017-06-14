Slik spilles Premier League 2017-2018

Saken oppdateres!

Onsdag ble terminlisten for Premier League offentliggjort.

Terminlisten er en oversikt over når, og hvor, de 38 rundene neste sesong skal spilles. For mange supportere er denne oversikten svært viktig, siden det gir muligheter til å planlegge fotballturer til balløya i god tid.

Starter 12. august



Terminlisten gir en god pekepinn på når kampene skal spilles, men det er også viktig å huske at kamper kan bli flyttet på grunn av TV-sendinger.

Det er ventet at 2017/2018-sesongen blir tettere enn noensinne og klubber som Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City og Arsenal vil gjøre alt de kan for å tette luken til de regjerende mesterne, Chelsea. Flere av klubbene har allerede forsterket laget i sommer.

Den første Premier League-runden spilles 12. august.

Gigantoppgjør



Allerede i runde to av sesongen får vi den første virkelige storkampen da Tottenham tar imot Chelsea til et oppgjør mellom nummer én og to forrige sesong. Kampen spilles på Wembley i London.

Lørdag 26. august får Liverpool besøk av Arsenal på Anfield. I den påfølgende runden møtes Manchester City og Liverpool.

De spennende rivaloppgjørene mellom Liverpool og Manchester United spilles 14. oktober (Liverpool hjemme) og 10. mars (United hjemme).

Nabooppgjørene mellom Manchester City og Manchester United spilles 9. desember (United hjemme) og 7. april (City hjemme).

Her er terminlisten:

Lørdag, 12 august, 2017

Arsenal - Leicester City

Brighton - Manchester City

Chelsea - Burnley

Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town

Everton - Stoke City

Manchester United - West Ham United

Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton - Swansea City

Watford - Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion - AFC Bournemouth

Lørdag, 19 august, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Watford

Burnley - West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town - Newcastle United

Leicester City - Brighton

Liverpool - Crystal Palace

Manchester City - Everton

Stoke City - Arsenal

Swansea City - Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea

West Ham United - Southampton

Lørdag, 26 august, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Manchester City

Chelsea - Everton

Crystal Palace - Swansea City

Huddersfield Town - Southampton

Liverpool - Arsenal

Manchester United - Leicester City

Newcastle United - West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley

Watford - Brighton

West Bromwich Albion - Stoke City

Lørdag, 9 september, 2017

Arsenal - AFC Bournemouth

Brighton - West Bromwich Albion

Burnley - Crystal Palace

Everton - Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City - Chelsea

Manchester City - Liverpool

Southampton - Watford

Stoke City - Manchester United

Swansea City - Newcastle United

West Ham United - Huddersfield Town

Lørdag, 16 september, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Brighton

Chelsea - Arsenal

Crystal Palace - Southampton

Huddersfield Town - Leicester City

Liverpool - Burnley

Manchester United - Everton

Newcastle United - Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur - Swansea City

Watford - Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United

Lørdag, 23 september, 2017

Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion

Brighton - Newcastle United

Burnley - Huddersfield Town

Everton - AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City - Liverpool

Manchester City - Crystal Palace

Southampton - Manchester United

Stoke City - Chelsea

Swansea City - Watford

West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur

Lørdag, 30 september, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Leicester City

Arsenal - Brighton

Chelsea - Manchester City

Everton - Burnley

Huddersfield Town - Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United - Crystal Palace

Newcastle United - Liverpool

Stoke City - Southampton

West Bromwich Albion - Watford

West Ham United - Swansea City

Lørdag, 14 oktober, 2017

Brighton - Everton

Burnley - West Ham United

Crystal Palace - Chelsea

Leicester City - West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool - Manchester United

Manchester City - Stoke City

Southampton - Newcastle United

Swansea City - Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur - AFC Bournemouth

Watford - Arsenal



Lørdag, 21 oktober, 2017

Chelsea - Watford

Everton - Arsenal

Huddersfield Town - Manchester United

Manchester City - Burnley

Newcastle United - Crystal Palace

Southampton - West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City - AFC Bournemouth

Swansea City - Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool

West Ham United - Brighton

Lørdag, 28 oktober , 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea

Arsenal - Swansea City

Brighton - Southampton

Burnley - Newcastle United

Crystal Palace - West Ham United

Leicester City - Everton

Liverpool - Huddersfield Town

Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur

Watford - Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City

Lørdag, 4 november, 2017

Chelsea - Manchester United

Everton - Watford

Huddersfield Town - West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City - Arsenal

Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth

Southampton - Burnley

Stoke City - Leicester City

Swansea City - Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace

West Ham United - Liverpool

Lørdag, 18 november, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Huddersfield Town

Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton - Stoke City

Burnley - Swansea City

Crystal Palace - Everton

Leicester City - Manchester City

Liverpool - Southampton

Manchester United - Newcastle United

Watford - West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion - Chelsea



Lørdag, 25 november, 2017

Burnley - Arsenal

Crystal Palace - Stoke City

Huddersfield Town - Manchester City

Liverpool - Chelsea

Manchester United - Brighton

Newcastle United - Watford

Southampton - Everton

Swansea City - AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United - Leicester City

Tirsdag, 28 november, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Burnley

Arsenal - Huddersfield Town

Brighton - Crystal Palace

Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur

Watford - Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion - Newcastle United

Onsdag, 29 november, 2017

Chelsea - Swansea City

Everton - West Ham United

Manchester City - Southampton

Stoke City - Liverpool

Lørdag, 2 desember, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Southampton

Arsenal - Manchester United

Brighton - Liverpool

Chelsea - Newcastle United

Everton - Huddersfield Town

Leicester City - Burnley

Manchester City - West Ham United

Stoke City - Swansea City

Watford - Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion v-Crystal Palace



Lørdag, 9 desember, 2017

Burnley - Watford

Crystal Palace - AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town - Brighton

Liverpool - Everton

Manchester United - Manchester City

Newcastle United - Leicester City

Southampton - Arsenal

Swansea City - West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur - Stoke City

West Ham United - Chelsea

Tirsdag, 12 desember 2017

Burnley - Stoke City

Crystal Palace - Watford (8pm)

Huddersfield Town - Chelsea

Manchester United - AFC Bournemouth

Swansea City - Manchester City

West Ham United - Arsenal

Onsdag, 13 desember, 2017

Liverpool - West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United - Everton

Southampton - Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton

Lørdag, 16 desember, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Liverpool

Arsenal - Newcastle United

Brighton - Burnley

Chelsea - Southampton

Everton - Swansea City

Leicester City - Crystal Palace

Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City - West Ham United

Watford - Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion - Manchester United



Lørdag, 23 desember, 2017

Arsenal - Liverpool

Brighton - Watford

Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur

Everton - Chelsea

Leicester City - Manchester United

Manchester City - AFC. Bournemouth

Southampton - Huddersfield Town

Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City - Crystal Palace

West Ham United - Newcastle United

Tirsdag, 26 desember, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - West Ham United

Chelsea - Brighton

Crystal Palace - Arsenal

Huddersfield Town - Stoke City

Liverpool - Swansea City

Manchester United - Burnley

Newcastle United - Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton

Watford - Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion - Everton

Lørdag, 30 desember, 2017

AFC Bournemouth - Everton

Chelsea - Stoke City

Crystal Palace - Manchester City

Huddersfield Town - Burnley

Liverpool - Leicester City

Manchester United - Southampton

Newcastle United - Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United

Watford - Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion - Arsenal

Mandag, 1 januar, 2018

Arsenal - Chelsea

Brighton - AFC Bournemouth

Burnley - Liverpool

Everton - Manchester United

Leicester City - Huddersfield Town

Manchester City - Watford

Southampton - Crystal Palace

Stoke City - Newcastle United

Swansea City - Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United - West Bromwich Albion



Lørdag, 13 januar, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal

Chelsea - Leicester City

Crystal Palace - Burnley

Huddersfield Town - West Ham United

Liverpool - Manchester City

Manchester United - Stoke City

Newcastle United - Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur - Everton

Watford - Southampton

West Bromwich Albion - Brighton

Lørdag, 20 januar, 2018

Arsenal - Crystal Palace

Brighton - Chelsea

Burnley - Manchester United

Everton - West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City - Watford

Manchester City - Newcastle United

Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City - Huddersfield Town

Swansea City - Liverpool

West Ham United - AFC Bournemouth

Tirsdag, 30 januar, 2018

Huddersfield Town - Liverpool

Swansea City - Arsenal

West Ham United - Crystal Palace

Onsdag, 31 januar, 2018

Chelsea - AFC Bournemouth

Everton - Leicester City

Manchester City - West Bromwich Albion (8pm)

Newcastle United - Burnley

Southampton - Brighton

Stoke City - Watford

Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United



Lørdag, 3 februar, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Stoke City

Arsenal - Everton

Brighton - West Ham United

Burnley - Manchester City

Crystal Palace - Newcastle United

Leicester City - Swansea City

Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United - Huddersfield Town

Watford - Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion - Southampton

Lørdag, 10 februar, 2018

Chelsea - West Bromwich Albion

Everton - Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town - AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City - Leicester City

Newcastle United - Manchester United

Southampton - Liverpool

Stoke City - Brighton

Swansea City - Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal

West Ham United - Watford

Lørdag, 24 februar, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United

Arsenal - Manchester City

Brighton - Swansea City

Burnley - Southampton

Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City - Stoke City

Liverpool - West Ham United

Manchester United - Chelsea

Watford - Everton

West Bromwich Albion - Huddersfield Town

Lørdag, 3 mars, 2018

Brighton - Arsenal

Burnley v-Everton

Crystal Palace - Manchester United

Leicester City - AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool - Newcastle United

Manchester City - Chelsea

Southampton - Stoke City

Swansea City - West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield Town

Watford - West Bromwich Albion



Lørdag, 10 mars, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal - Watford

Chelsea - Crystal Palace

Everton - Brighton

Huddersfield Town - Swansea City

Manchester United - Liverpool

Newcastle United - Southampton

Stoke City - Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion - Leicester City

West Ham United - Burnley

Lørdag, 17 mars, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - West Bromwich Albion

Burnley - Chelsea

Huddersfield Town - Crystal Palace

Leicester City - Arsenal

Liverpool - Watford

Manchester City - Brighton

Stoke City - Everton

Swansea City - Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United

West Ham United - Manchester United

Lørdag, 31 mars, 2018

Arsenal - Stoke City

Brighton - Leicester City

Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace - Liverpool

Everton - Manchester City

Manchester United - Swansea City

Newcastle United - Huddersfield Town

Southampton - West Ham United

Watford - AFC Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion - Burnley

Lørdag, 7 april, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Crystal Palace

Arsenal - Southampton

Brighton - Huddersfield Town

Chelsea - West Ham United

Everton - Liverpool

Leicester City - Newcastle United

Manchester City - Manchester United

Stoke City - Tottenham Hotspur

Watford - Burnley

West Bromwich Albion - Swansea City



Lørdag, 14 april, 2018

Burnley - Leicester City

Crystal Palace - Brighton

Huddersfield Town - Watford

Liverpool - AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United - West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United - Arsenal

Southampton - Chelsea

Swansea City - Everton

Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City

West Ham United - Stoke City

Lørdag, 21 april, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Manchester United

Arsenal - West Ham United

Brighton - Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea - Huddersfield Town

Everton - Newcastle United

Leicester City - Southampton

Manchester City - Swansea City

Stoke City - Burnley

Watford - Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion - Liverpool

Lørdag, 28 april, 2018

Burnley - Brighton

Crystal Palace - Leicester City

Huddersfield Town - Everton

Liverpool - Stoke City

Manchester United - Arsenal

Newcastle United - West Bromwich Albion

Southampton - AFC Bournemouth

Swansea City - Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur - Watford

West Ham United - Manchester City

Lørdag, 5 mai, 2018

AFC Bournemouth - Swansea City

Arsenal - Burnley

Brighton - Manchester United

Chelsea - Liverpool

Everton - Southampton

Leicester City - West Ham United

Manchester City - Huddersfield Town

Stoke City - Crystal Palace

Watford - Newcastle United

West Bromwich Albion - Tottenham Hotspur



Lørdag, 13 mai, 2018

Burnley - AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace - West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town - Arsenal

Liverpool - Brighton

Manchester United - Watford

Newcastle United - Chelsea

Southampton - Manchester City

Swansea City - Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City

West Ham United - Everton