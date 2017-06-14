Slik spilles Premier League 2017-2018

Saken oppdateres!
Onsdag ble terminlisten for Premier League offentliggjort.
Terminlisten er en oversikt over når, og hvor, de 38 rundene neste sesong skal spilles. For mange supportere er denne oversikten svært viktig, siden det gir muligheter til å planlegge fotballturer til balløya i god tid.
Starter 12. august
Terminlisten gir en god pekepinn på når kampene skal spilles, men det er også viktig å huske at kamper kan bli flyttet på grunn av TV-sendinger.
Det er ventet at 2017/2018-sesongen blir tettere enn noensinne og klubber som Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City og Arsenal vil gjøre alt de kan for å tette luken til de regjerende mesterne, Chelsea. Flere av klubbene har allerede forsterket laget i sommer.
Den første Premier League-runden spilles 12. august.
Gigantoppgjør
Allerede i runde to av sesongen får vi den første virkelige storkampen da Tottenham tar imot Chelsea til et oppgjør mellom nummer én og to forrige sesong. Kampen spilles på Wembley i London.
Lørdag 26. august får Liverpool besøk av Arsenal på Anfield. I den påfølgende runden møtes Manchester City og Liverpool.
De spennende rivaloppgjørene mellom Liverpool og Manchester United spilles 14. oktober (Liverpool hjemme) og 10. mars (United hjemme).
Nabooppgjørene mellom Manchester City og Manchester United spilles 9. desember (United hjemme) og 7. april (City hjemme).
Her er terminlisten:
Lørdag, 12 august, 2017
Arsenal - Leicester City
Brighton - Manchester City
Chelsea - Burnley
Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town
Everton - Stoke City
Manchester United - West Ham United
Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton - Swansea City
Watford - Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion - AFC Bournemouth
Lørdag, 19 august, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Watford
Burnley - West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town - Newcastle United
Leicester City - Brighton
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
Manchester City - Everton
Stoke City - Arsenal
Swansea City - Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea
West Ham United - Southampton
Lørdag, 26 august, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Manchester City
Chelsea - Everton
Crystal Palace - Swansea City
Huddersfield Town - Southampton
Liverpool - Arsenal
Manchester United - Leicester City
Newcastle United - West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley
Watford - Brighton
West Bromwich Albion - Stoke City
Lørdag, 9 september, 2017
Arsenal - AFC Bournemouth
Brighton - West Bromwich Albion
Burnley - Crystal Palace
Everton - Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City - Chelsea
Manchester City - Liverpool
Southampton - Watford
Stoke City - Manchester United
Swansea City - Newcastle United
West Ham United - Huddersfield Town
Lørdag, 16 september, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Brighton
Chelsea - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Southampton
Huddersfield Town - Leicester City
Liverpool - Burnley
Manchester United - Everton
Newcastle United - Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur - Swansea City
Watford - Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United
Lørdag, 23 september, 2017
Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion
Brighton - Newcastle United
Burnley - Huddersfield Town
Everton - AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City - Liverpool
Manchester City - Crystal Palace
Southampton - Manchester United
Stoke City - Chelsea
Swansea City - Watford
West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur
Lørdag, 30 september, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Leicester City
Arsenal - Brighton
Chelsea - Manchester City
Everton - Burnley
Huddersfield Town - Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United - Crystal Palace
Newcastle United - Liverpool
Stoke City - Southampton
West Bromwich Albion - Watford
West Ham United - Swansea City
Lørdag, 14 oktober, 2017
Brighton - Everton
Burnley - West Ham United
Crystal Palace - Chelsea
Leicester City - West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool - Manchester United
Manchester City - Stoke City
Southampton - Newcastle United
Swansea City - Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur - AFC Bournemouth
Watford - Arsenal
Lørdag, 21 oktober, 2017
Chelsea - Watford
Everton - Arsenal
Huddersfield Town - Manchester United
Manchester City - Burnley
Newcastle United - Crystal Palace
Southampton - West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City - AFC Bournemouth
Swansea City - Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool
West Ham United - Brighton
Lørdag, 28 oktober , 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea
Arsenal - Swansea City
Brighton - Southampton
Burnley - Newcastle United
Crystal Palace - West Ham United
Leicester City - Everton
Liverpool - Huddersfield Town
Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur
Watford - Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City
Lørdag, 4 november, 2017
Chelsea - Manchester United
Everton - Watford
Huddersfield Town - West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City - Arsenal
Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth
Southampton - Burnley
Stoke City - Leicester City
Swansea City - Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace
West Ham United - Liverpool
Lørdag, 18 november, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Huddersfield Town
Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton - Stoke City
Burnley - Swansea City
Crystal Palace - Everton
Leicester City - Manchester City
Liverpool - Southampton
Manchester United - Newcastle United
Watford - West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion - Chelsea
Lørdag, 25 november, 2017
Burnley - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Stoke City
Huddersfield Town - Manchester City
Liverpool - Chelsea
Manchester United - Brighton
Newcastle United - Watford
Southampton - Everton
Swansea City - AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United - Leicester City
Tirsdag, 28 november, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Burnley
Arsenal - Huddersfield Town
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur
Watford - Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion - Newcastle United
Onsdag, 29 november, 2017
Chelsea - Swansea City
Everton - West Ham United
Manchester City - Southampton
Stoke City - Liverpool
Lørdag, 2 desember, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Southampton
Arsenal - Manchester United
Brighton - Liverpool
Chelsea - Newcastle United
Everton - Huddersfield Town
Leicester City - Burnley
Manchester City - West Ham United
Stoke City - Swansea City
Watford - Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion v-Crystal Palace
Lørdag, 9 desember, 2017
Burnley - Watford
Crystal Palace - AFC Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town - Brighton
Liverpool - Everton
Manchester United - Manchester City
Newcastle United - Leicester City
Southampton - Arsenal
Swansea City - West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur - Stoke City
West Ham United - Chelsea
Tirsdag, 12 desember 2017
Burnley - Stoke City
Crystal Palace - Watford (8pm)
Huddersfield Town - Chelsea
Manchester United - AFC Bournemouth
Swansea City - Manchester City
West Ham United - Arsenal
Onsdag, 13 desember, 2017
Liverpool - West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United - Everton
Southampton - Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton
Lørdag, 16 desember, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Liverpool
Arsenal - Newcastle United
Brighton - Burnley
Chelsea - Southampton
Everton - Swansea City
Leicester City - Crystal Palace
Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City - West Ham United
Watford - Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion - Manchester United
Lørdag, 23 desember, 2017
Arsenal - Liverpool
Brighton - Watford
Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur
Everton - Chelsea
Leicester City - Manchester United
Manchester City - AFC. Bournemouth
Southampton - Huddersfield Town
Stoke City - West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City - Crystal Palace
West Ham United - Newcastle United
Tirsdag, 26 desember, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - West Ham United
Chelsea - Brighton
Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Huddersfield Town - Stoke City
Liverpool - Swansea City
Manchester United - Burnley
Newcastle United - Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton
Watford - Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion - Everton
Lørdag, 30 desember, 2017
AFC Bournemouth - Everton
Chelsea - Stoke City
Crystal Palace - Manchester City
Huddersfield Town - Burnley
Liverpool - Leicester City
Manchester United - Southampton
Newcastle United - Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United
Watford - Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion - Arsenal
Mandag, 1 januar, 2018
Arsenal - Chelsea
Brighton - AFC Bournemouth
Burnley - Liverpool
Everton - Manchester United
Leicester City - Huddersfield Town
Manchester City - Watford
Southampton - Crystal Palace
Stoke City - Newcastle United
Swansea City - Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United - West Bromwich Albion
Lørdag, 13 januar, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal
Chelsea - Leicester City
Crystal Palace - Burnley
Huddersfield Town - West Ham United
Liverpool - Manchester City
Manchester United - Stoke City
Newcastle United - Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur - Everton
Watford - Southampton
West Bromwich Albion - Brighton
Lørdag, 20 januar, 2018
Arsenal - Crystal Palace
Brighton - Chelsea
Burnley - Manchester United
Everton - West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City - Watford
Manchester City - Newcastle United
Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City - Huddersfield Town
Swansea City - Liverpool
West Ham United - AFC Bournemouth
Tirsdag, 30 januar, 2018
Huddersfield Town - Liverpool
Swansea City - Arsenal
West Ham United - Crystal Palace
Onsdag, 31 januar, 2018
Chelsea - AFC Bournemouth
Everton - Leicester City
Manchester City - West Bromwich Albion (8pm)
Newcastle United - Burnley
Southampton - Brighton
Stoke City - Watford
Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United
Lørdag, 3 februar, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Stoke City
Arsenal - Everton
Brighton - West Ham United
Burnley - Manchester City
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United
Leicester City - Swansea City
Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United - Huddersfield Town
Watford - Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion - Southampton
Lørdag, 10 februar, 2018
Chelsea - West Bromwich Albion
Everton - Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town - AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City - Leicester City
Newcastle United - Manchester United
Southampton - Liverpool
Stoke City - Brighton
Swansea City - Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal
West Ham United - Watford
Lørdag, 24 februar, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United
Arsenal - Manchester City
Brighton - Swansea City
Burnley - Southampton
Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City - Stoke City
Liverpool - West Ham United
Manchester United - Chelsea
Watford - Everton
West Bromwich Albion - Huddersfield Town
Lørdag, 3 mars, 2018
Brighton - Arsenal
Burnley v-Everton
Crystal Palace - Manchester United
Leicester City - AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool - Newcastle United
Manchester City - Chelsea
Southampton - Stoke City
Swansea City - West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield Town
Watford - West Bromwich Albion
Lørdag, 10 mars, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal - Watford
Chelsea - Crystal Palace
Everton - Brighton
Huddersfield Town - Swansea City
Manchester United - Liverpool
Newcastle United - Southampton
Stoke City - Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion - Leicester City
West Ham United - Burnley
Lørdag, 17 mars, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - West Bromwich Albion
Burnley - Chelsea
Huddersfield Town - Crystal Palace
Leicester City - Arsenal
Liverpool - Watford
Manchester City - Brighton
Stoke City - Everton
Swansea City - Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United
West Ham United - Manchester United
Lørdag, 31 mars, 2018
Arsenal - Stoke City
Brighton - Leicester City
Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace - Liverpool
Everton - Manchester City
Manchester United - Swansea City
Newcastle United - Huddersfield Town
Southampton - West Ham United
Watford - AFC Bournemouth
West Bromwich Albion - Burnley
Lørdag, 7 april, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Arsenal - Southampton
Brighton - Huddersfield Town
Chelsea - West Ham United
Everton - Liverpool
Leicester City - Newcastle United
Manchester City - Manchester United
Stoke City - Tottenham Hotspur
Watford - Burnley
West Bromwich Albion - Swansea City
Lørdag, 14 april, 2018
Burnley - Leicester City
Crystal Palace - Brighton
Huddersfield Town - Watford
Liverpool - AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United - West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United - Arsenal
Southampton - Chelsea
Swansea City - Everton
Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City
West Ham United - Stoke City
Lørdag, 21 april, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Manchester United
Arsenal - West Ham United
Brighton - Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea - Huddersfield Town
Everton - Newcastle United
Leicester City - Southampton
Manchester City - Swansea City
Stoke City - Burnley
Watford - Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion - Liverpool
Lørdag, 28 april, 2018
Burnley - Brighton
Crystal Palace - Leicester City
Huddersfield Town - Everton
Liverpool - Stoke City
Manchester United - Arsenal
Newcastle United - West Bromwich Albion
Southampton - AFC Bournemouth
Swansea City - Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur - Watford
West Ham United - Manchester City
Lørdag, 5 mai, 2018
AFC Bournemouth - Swansea City
Arsenal - Burnley
Brighton - Manchester United
Chelsea - Liverpool
Everton - Southampton
Leicester City - West Ham United
Manchester City - Huddersfield Town
Stoke City - Crystal Palace
Watford - Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion - Tottenham Hotspur
Lørdag, 13 mai, 2018
Burnley - AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace - West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town - Arsenal
Liverpool - Brighton
Manchester United - Watford
Newcastle United - Chelsea
Southampton - Manchester City
Swansea City - Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City
West Ham United - Everton
