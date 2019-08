Nå kan du spille mot Marcus & Martinus i FIFA

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement @easportsfifa: We’re proud to represent Norway in Featured Squad Battle in FIFA Ultimate Team! Other artists like @billieeilish lish, @childishgambino and @imaginedragons has done it before, and our squad called GunnarsenFC will be available from today until August 11th👊🏼 FIFA players all around the world can play against it! You know that we always bring a PS4 and FIFA everywhere we travel, and to be in the game is a dream come true for us🤩 We’ve chosen great players like @odegaard.98 and @nemanjamatic, now let’s see if anyone can actually beat our team!! 🙏🏼⚽️ @easportsnorge