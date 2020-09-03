*Nettavisen* Livsstil.

Disney bekrefter kjempelansering i Norge

ACTION: Scerlett Johansson redder ikke Age of Ultron.

Hele Avengers-katalogen blir tilgjengelig på strømmetjenesten Disney+. Her ser vi Scarlett Johansson i rollen som Black Widow i filmuniverset. Foto: Fox

30 «Marvel»-filmer og Skywalker-sagaen er blant trekkplasterne når strømmetjenesten Disney+ lanseres i Norge den 15. september. Her er hele listen med filmer og serier.

03.09.20 11:29
Lars Wærstad
På et arrangement i Oslo torsdag formiddag avduket Disney hvilket innhold som blir tilgjengelig i Norge ved lansering av strømmetjenesten Disney+.

Disney har en enorm katalog av klassiske filmer og serier, og bekrefter at over 500 filmer, 7300 episoder og 40 originale produksjoner blir tilgjengelig ved lansering den 15. september.

Dette inkluderer 30 sesonger av «The Simpsons», «Hamilton» og ungdomsfavoritten «High School Musical». På listen over innholdsleverandører finner vi i tillegg til Disney selv merkevarer som Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars og National Geographic.

Noen av storfilmene som nevnes er «Avengers: Endgame», klatrefilmen «Free Solo» med Alex Honold i spissen, «Hannah Montana», «Captain Marvel» og «Guardians of the Galaxy».

– Alt er lokalisert til Norden. Vi er stolte av å kunne tilby dette i alle de nordiske markedene. «Mulan» vil for eksempel komme eksklusivt på tjenesten, sier Disney til Nettavisen.

Filmen får norsk premiere på tjenesten 4. desember 2020.

Disney bekrefter at Disney+ vil bli strømmetjenesten for Skywalker-sagaen, og alle Star Wars-episodene vil være tilgjengelig ved lansering.

– Star Wars-fans vil også kunne se serier, inkludert «Star Wars: The Clone Wars», og Disney+ Originals-serien «The Mandalorian», produsert og skrevet av Jon Favreau», heter det i pressemeldingen.

I faktaboksen lenger ned i artikkelen kan du se hele listen med innhold ved lanseringen.

Disney tar nå opp konkurransen med Netflix og HBO, og går hardt ut prismessig. Ordinærpris etter lansering vil være 69 kr i måneden. Det er noen tiere under begge hovedkonkurrentene.

Disney+ Originals-serien «The Mandalorian», produsert og skrevet av Jon Favreau, er blant trekkplasterne i Disneys strømmesatsing. Foto: Disney

Underholdningsgiganten er kjent for en rekke udødelige filmer og figurer og Disney gjør et poeng ut av at alt dette nå er samlet på ett sted. Det gjelder alt fra klassikere som «Askepott», «Sverdet i stenen» og «Den lille havfruen», til nye filmer som «Frost» og «Løvenes Konge (2019)».

Tjenesten vil ikke bare bestå av underholdning og fiksjon. Selskapet annonserer at «en rekke National Geographic-dokumentarfilmer og serier blir tilgjengelig».

Blant dem er «filmer som BAFTA-nominerte «Jane», «Science Fair», som vant publikumsprisen under Sundance Film Festival, «Into the Okavango», som setter fokus på naturfredning og serien «One Strange Rock» med Will Smith som programleder», står det i pressemeldingen.

I faktaboksen under kan du se hele listen med innholdet på Disney+ ved lansering:

