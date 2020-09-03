Disney bekrefter kjempelansering i Norge

Titlene angis her på engelsk:

Disney (Filmer)

• 101 Dalmatians (1996)

• 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

• 102 Dalmatians

• 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

• Absent-Minded Professor, The

• Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin, The

• Adventures Of Huck Finn, The

• Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr. Toad, The

• African Cats

• African Lion, The

• Aladdin (1992)

• Aladdin And The King Of Thieves

• Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

• Alice In Wonderland (1951)

• Alice In Wonderland (2010)

• Alice Through The Looking Glass

• Alley Cats Strike

• Almost Angels

• America's Heart & Soul

• Amy

• Annie (1999)

• Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again, The

• Apple Dumpling Gang, The

• Aristocats, The

• Atlantis: Milo's Return

• Atlantis: The Lost Empire

• Babes In Toyland

• Bambi

• Bambi II

• Bears

• Bears And I, The

• Beauty And The Beast (1991)

• Beauty And The Beast (2017)

• Beauty And The Beast-The Enchanted Christmas

• Bedknobs And Broomsticks

• Bedtime Stories

• Belle's Magical World (1998)

• Benji The Hunted

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

• Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

• Big Green, The

• Big Hero 6

• Biscuit Eater, The

• Black Cauldron, The

• Black Hole, The (1979)

• Blackbeard's Ghost

• Blank Check

• Bolt

• Born In China

• Boy Who Talked To Badgers, The

• Boys, The: The Sherman Brothers' Story

• Bride Of Boogedy

• Brink!

• Brother Bear

• Brother Bear 2

• Buffalo Dreams

• Cadet Kelly

• Can Of Worms

• Candleshoe

• Casebusters

• Castaway Cowboy, The

• Cat From Outer Space, The

• Cheetah

• Cheetah Girls 2, The

• Cheetah Girls, The

• Chicken Little

• Chimpanzee

• Christmas Star, The

• Christopher Robin

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: Prince Caspian

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

• Cinderella (1950)

• Cinderella (2015)

• Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

• Cinderella III: A Twist In Time

• College Road Trip

• Color Of Friendship, The

• Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, The

• Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

• Cool Runnings

• Country Bears, The

• Cow Belles

• Crimson Wing

• D2: The Mighty Ducks

• D3: The Mighty Ducks

• Darby O'gill And The Little People

• Davy Crockett And The River Pirates

• Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier

• Dinosaur

• Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016)

• Disney Avalon High

• Disney Bad Hair Day

• Disney Camp Rock

• Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1)

• Disney Cloud 9

• Disney Dadnapped

• Disney Den Brother

• Disney Descendants

• Disney Descendants 2

• Disney Descendants 3

• Disney Freaky Friday (2018)

• Disney Frenemies

• Disney Geek Charming

• Disney Girl Vs. Monster

• Disney Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!

• Disney Hatching Pete

• Disney High School Musical 2

• Disney How To Build A Better Boy

• Disney Invisible Sister

• Disney Kim Possible

• Disney Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama

• Disney Lemonade Mouth

• Disney Leroy & Stitch

• Disney Let It Shine

• Disney Minutemen

• Disney Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension

• Disney Princess Protection Program

• Disney Secret Of The Wings (Aka: Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The Wings)

• Disney Skyrunners

• Disney Tarzan & Jane (2002)

• Disney Teacher's Pet

• Disney Teen Beach 2

• Disney Teen Beach Movie

• Disney The Cheetah Girls One World

• Disney The Kid (2000)

• Don't Look Under The Bed

• Double Teamed

• Doug's 1st Movie

• Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

• Dumbo (1941)

• Dumbo (2019)

• Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

• Eight Below

• Emil And The Detectives

• Emperor's New Groove, The

• Escape To Witch Mountain

• Even Stevens Movie, The

• Expedition China

• Extremely Goofy Movie, An

• Fantasia (1940)

• Fantasia 2000

• Finest Hours, The

• First Kid

• Flubber

• Fox And The Hound 2, The

• Fox And The Hound, The

• Frank And Ollie

• Frankenweenie (2012)

• Freaky Friday (1977)

• Freaky Friday (2003)

• Frozen

• Frozen II

• Full-Court Miracle

• Fun And Fancy Free

• Fuzzbucket

• Game Plan, The

• Genius

• George Of The Jungle

• George Of The Jungle 2

• Get A Clue

• G-Force

• Ghosts Of Buxley Hall, The

• Glory Road

• Go Figure

• Going To The Mat

• Goofy Movie, A

• Gotta Kick It Up

• Great Mouse Detective, The (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)

• Great Muppet Caper, The

• Greatest Game Ever Played, The

• Greyfriars Bobby

• Growing Up Wild

• Gus

• Hacksaw

• Halloweentown

• Halloweentown High

• Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

• Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d

• Hannah Montana The Movie

• Haunted Mansion, The (2003)

• Heavyweights

• Herbie Goes Bananas

• Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo

• Herbie Rides Again (1974)

• Herbie: Fully Loaded

• Hercules (1997)

• High School Musical

• High School Musical 3: Senior Year

• Hocus Pocus

• Holes

• Home On The Range

• Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco

• Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

• Honey, I Blew Up The Kid

• Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

• Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

• Horse Sense

• Hounded (Fka: The Dog House)

• Hunchback Of Notre Dame II, The

• Hunchback Of Notre Dame, The (1996)

• Ice Princess

• I'll Be Home For Christmas

• Incredible Journey ('63), The

• Inspector Gadget

• Inspector Gadget II

• Into The Woods

• Invincible

• Iron Will

• James And The Giant Peach (1996)

• John Carter

• Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

• Johnny Tsunami

• Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience

• Journey Of Natty Gann, The

• Jump In!

• Jumping Ship

• Jungle Book 2, The

• Jungle Book, The (1967)

• Jungle Book, The (2016)

• Jungle Book, The: Mowgli's Story

• Jungle Cat

• Justin Morgan Had A Horse

• Kronk's New Groove

• Lady And The Tramp (1955)

• Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure

• Life Is Ruff

• Life-Size 2

• Lilo & Stitch

• Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)

• Lion King 1 1/2, The (2004)

• Lion King II, The: Simba's Pride (1998)

• Lion King, The (1994)

• Lion King, The (2019)

• Little Mermaid II, The: Return To The Sea

• Little Mermaid, The (1989)

• Little Mermaid, The: Ariel's Beginning

• Living Desert, The

• Lizzie Mcguire Movie, The

• Lone Ranger, The (2013)

• Love Bug, The

• Luck Of The Irish

• Maleficent

• Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

• Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh, The

• Mars Needs Moms

• Mary Poppins (1964)

• Mary Poppins Returns

• Max Keeble's Big Move

• Mcfarland, Usa

• Meet The Robinsons

• Melody Time

• Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

• Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

• Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)

• Mighty Ducks, The

• Mighty Joe Young

• Million Dollar Arm

• Million Dollar Duck, The

• Miracle

• Miracle At Midnight

• Miracle In Lane 2

• Moana (Aka: Vaiana) (2016)

• Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire

• Monkey Kingdom

• Moon-Spinners, The

• Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)

• Mr. Boogedy

• Mr. Magoo

• Mulan (1998)

• Mulan II (2005)

• Muppet Christmas Carol, The

• Muppet Movie, The

• Muppet Treasure Island

• Muppets Most Wanted

• Muppets, The

• My Dog, The Thief

• My Favorite Martian

• National Treasure

• National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

• Newsies

• Newsies: The Broadway Musical

• Nightmare Before Christmas, The (Tim Burton's)

• Now You See It

• Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The

• Odd Life Of Timothy Green, The

• Old Dogs

• Old Yeller

• Oliver & Company

• Once Upon A Mattress

• One And Only Ivan, The

• One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

• One Magic Christmas

• Operation Dumbo Drop

• Other Me, The

• Oz The Great And Powerful

• Pacifier, The

• Parent Trap, The (1961)

• Parent Trap, The (1998)

• Penguins

• Perri

• Peter Pan (1953)

• Pete's Dragon (1977)

• Pete's Dragon (2016)

• Phantom Of The Megaplex

• Piglet's Big Movie

• Pinocchio (1940)

• Pirate Fairy, The (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

• Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

• Pixar Story, The

• Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)

• Planes

• Planes: Fire & Rescue

• Pocahontas

• Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World

• Pollyanna

• Poof Point, The

• Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin

• Pooh's Heffalump Movie

• Prince And The Pauper, The

• Prince And The Pauper, The

• Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

• Princess And The Frog, The

• Princess Diaries 2, The: Royal Engagement

• Princess Diaries, The

• Prom

• Proud Family Movie, The

• Queen Of Katwe

• Quints

• Race To Witch Mountain

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

• Read It And Weep

• Ready To Run

• Recess: All Growed Down

• Recess: School's Out

• Recess: Taking The 5th Grade

• Reluctant Dragon, The

• Remember The Titans

• Rescuers Down Under, The

• Rescuers, The

• Return From Witch Mountain

• Return Of Jafar, The

• Return To Halloweentown

• Return To Never Land

• Return To Oz

• Right On Track (Aka: Ender Sisters, The)

• Ring Of Endless Light, A

• Rip Girls

• Robin Hood (1973)

• Rocketeer, The

• Rookie, The

• Ruby Bridges

• Sacred Planet

• Saludos Amigos (1943)

• Sammy, The Way-Out Seal

• Santa Buddies

• Santa Clause 2, The

• Santa Clause 3, The: The Escape Clause

• Santa Clause, The

• Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• Saving Mr. Banks

• Scream Team, The

• Search For Santa Paws, The

• Secret Of The Magic Gourd, The

• Secretariat

• Secrets Of Life

• Shaggy D.A., The

• Shaggy Dog, The (1959)

• Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

• Sign Of Zorro, The

• Sky High

• Sleeping Beauty

• Smart House

• Snow Buddies

• Snow Dogs

• Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains

• Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

• Snowball Express

• Sorcerer's Apprentice, The (2010)

• Space Buddies

• Spooky Buddies

• Starstruck

• Stepsister From Planet Weird

• Stitch! The Movie

• Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men, The

• Strongest Man In The World, The

• Stuck In The Suburbs

• Suite Life Movie

• Sultan And The Rock Star

• Super Buddies

• Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

• Sword In The Stone, The

• Tale Of Two Critters, A

• Tall Tale

• Tangled (2010)

• Tangled Before Ever After (Made By Tva)

• Tarzan (1999)

• Tarzan II (2005)

• That Darn Cat (1997)

• That Darn Cat! (1965)

• Thirteenth Year, The

• Those Calloways

• Three Caballeros, The

• Three Musketeers, The (1993)

• Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)

• Tigger Movie, The

• Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

• Tinker Bell

• Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue

• Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

• Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure

• Tom And Huck

• Tomorrowland

• Treasure Buddies

• Treasure Island

• Treasure Of Matecumbe

• Treasure Planet

• Tron

• Tron: Legacy

• Tru Confessions

• Tuck Everlasting

• Twas The Night.......

• Twitches

• Twitches Too

• Ugly Dachshund, The

• Ultimate Christmas Present, The

• Underdog

• Unidentified Flying Oddball

• Up, Up And Away

• Vanishing Prairie, The

• Waking Sleeping Beauty

• Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

• Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

• White Fang

• Wild, The (2006)

• Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)

• Winnie The Pooh

• Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

• Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

• Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie

• Wreck-It Ralph

• Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)

• Yellowstone Cubs

• You Lucky Dog

• You Wish! (2003)

• Young Black Stallion, The

• Zapped

• Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century

• Zenon: The Zequel

• Zenon: Z3

• Zombies

• Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)

Disney (Serier)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 1 1993/94 Eps 1-22)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 2 1994/95 Eps 23-45)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 3 1995/96 Eps 46-67)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 4 1996/97 Eps 68-89)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 5 1997/98 Eps 90-113)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 6 1998/99 Eps 114-135)

• Boy Meets World (Yr 7 1999/00 23 Eps 136-158)

• Chip 'N' Dale's Rescue Rangers (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-65)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-47)

• Disney A.N.T. Farm (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 48-65)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 1 1985/86 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 2 1986/87 Eps 14-21)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 3 1987/88 Eps 22-29)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 4 1988/89 Eps 30-39)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 5 1989/90 Eps 40-47)

• Disney Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 6 1990/91 Eps 48-65)

• Disney Andi Mack (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 20-45)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 46-67)

• Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 68-87)

• Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 20-32)

• Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 22-42)

• Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 43-63)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 22-42)

• Disney Bunk'd (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 43-58)

• Disney Captain Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 101-120)

• Disney Coop & Cami Ask The World (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Crash & Bernstein (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Crash & Bernstein (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-39)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-63)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 64-92)

• Disney Doc Mcstuffins: Toy Hospital (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 93-120)

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 26-50)

• Disney Elena Of Avalor (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Disney Fancy Nancy (Aka: Disney Fancy Nancy Clancy) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Fish Hooks (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-51)

• Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 52-72)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 2 2010/11 Eps 27-56)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 3 2011/12 Eps 57-79)

• Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 80-100)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 21-41)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 1 2006/07 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 2 2007/08 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Handy Manny (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 66-117)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 2 2006/07 Eps 27-56)

• Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 3 2008/09 Eps 57-86)

• Disney Hannah Montana Forever (Yr 4 2009/10 Eps 87-101)

• Disney Hercules (Yr 1 1998/99 Eps 1-65)

• Disney I Didn't Do It (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-20)

• Disney I Didn't Do It (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 21-39)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 27-51)

• Disney Imagination Movers (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 52-75)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-64)

• Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 65-100)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-54)

• Disney Jessie (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 55-81)

• Disney Jonas (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Jonas L.A. (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-34)

• Disney Junior Muppet Babies (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 26-55)

• Disney Just Roll With It (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-29)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 30-55)

• Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 56-81)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-45)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 46-67)

• Disney Kickin' It (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 68-85)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 1 2001/02 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 2 2002/03 Eps 22-52)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 53-65)

• Disney Kim Possible (Yr 4 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

• Disney Kirby Buckets (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Kirby Buckets (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 21-46)

• Disney Kirby Buckets Warped (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 47-59)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 21-46)

• Disney Lab Rats (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 47-72)

• Disney Lab Rats: Bionic Island (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 73-98)

• Disney Lab Rats: Elite Force (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-16)

• Disney Legend Of The Three Caballeros (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 1 2003/04 Eps 1-39)

• Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 2 2004/05 Eps 40-65)

• Disney Little Einsteins (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-28)

• Disney Little Einsteins (Yr 2 2006/07 Eps 29-67)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-45)

• Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 46-65)

• Disney Liv And Maddie: Cali Style (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 66-80)

• Disney Mech-X4! (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-16)

• Disney Mech-X4! (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 17-37)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-51)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 2 2007/08 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 66-100)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 101-122)

• Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 123-132)

• Disney Mighty Ducks (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mighty Med (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Mighty Med (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-48)

• Disney Milo Murphy's Law (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Milo Murphy's Law (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 22-41)

• Disney My Friends Tigger & Pooh (Yr 1 2006/07 Eps 1-26)

• Disney My Friends Tigger & Pooh (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 66-100)

• Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 101-136)

• Disney Quack Pack (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-39)

• Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-50)

• Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 26-49)

• Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (Yr 3 2018/19 Eps 50-70)

• Disney Raven's Home (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Raven's Home (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 14-34)

• Disney Recess (Yr 1 1997/98 Eps 1-13)

• Disney Recess (Yr 2 1998/99 Eps 14-26)

• Disney Recess (Yr 3 1999/00 Eps 27-65)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-52)

• Disney Shake It Up (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 53-78)

• Disney Sheriff Callie's Wild West (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-23)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 26-56)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 57-86)

• Disney Sofia The First (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 87-116)

• Disney Sonny With A Chance (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Sonny With A Chance (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-47)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-17)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 18-38)

• Disney Stuck In The Middle (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 39-59)

• Disney Sydney To The Max (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Tangled: The Series (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

• Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Yr 1 Eps 1-20)

• Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Yr 2 Eps 21-32)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-28)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 29-58)

• Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 3 2018/19 Eps 59-78)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-13)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 2 1993/94 Eps 14-22)

• Disney The Little Mermaid (Yr 3 1994/95 Eps 23-30)

• Disney The Lodge (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Disney The Lodge (Yr 2 Eps 11-25)

• Disney The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (Yr 3 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps. 1-21)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-51)

• Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 52-73)

• Disney Vampirina (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-21)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 22-51)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 52-81)

• Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 4 2010/11 Eps 82-110)

• Goof Troop (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-78)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 1 1995/96 Eps 1-25)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 2 1996/97 Eps 26-46)

• Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 47-85)

• Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 1 2000/01 Eps 1-31)

• Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 2 2001/02 Eps 32-65)

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-52)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 1 1998/99 Eps 1-21)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 2 1999/00 Eps 22-53)

• Out Of The Box (Yr 3 2002/03 Eps 54-79)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 1 Eps 1-16)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 2 Eps 17-26)

• Penny On M.A.R.S. (Yr 3 Eps 27-39)

• Proud Family, The (Yr 1 2001/02 Eps 1-21)

• Smart Guy (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-7)

• Smart Guy (Yr 2 1997/98 Eps 8-29)

• Smart Guy (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 30-51)

• Soy Luna (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-80)

• Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, The (Yr 1 2004/05 Eps 1-26)

• Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, The (Yr 2 2005/06 Eps 27-65)

• That's So Raven (Yr 1 2002/03 Eps 1-21)

• That's So Raven (Yr 2 2003/04 Eps 22-43)

• That's So Raven (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 44-78)

• That's So Raven (Yr 4 2005/06 Eps 79-100)

• Violetta (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-80)

• Violetta (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 81-160)

Disney (Kortfilmer)

• All In A Nutshell

• Art Of Skiing, The

• Babes In The Woods

• Band Concert, The

• Beach Picnic

• Bearly Asleep

• Beezy Bear

• Big Bad Wolf, The

• Bone Bandit

• Canine Caddy

• Chef Donald

• Clock Cleaners

• Corn Chips

• Destino

• Disney Ducktales (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-15)

• Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-17)

• Disney Junior Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Yr 2 Eps 9-18)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-19)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 20-39)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 40-57)

• Disney Mickey Mouse (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 58-76)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 11-20)

• Disney Minnie's Bow-Toons (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 21-40)

• Disney Muppet Moments (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-41)

• Disney Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals Puppy Playcare (Yr 2 Eps 9-16)

• Disney Take Two With Phineas And Ferb (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-10)

• Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-7)

• Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 8-15)

• Donald's Dog Laundry

• Donald's Golf Game

• Donald's Tire Trouble

• Don's Fountain Of Youth

• Double Dribble

• Dragon Around

• Early To Bed

• Elmer Elephant

• Ferdinand The Bull

• Flowers And Trees

• Food For Feudin'

• Frankenweenie (1984)

• Frozen Fever

• Golden Touch, The

• Grand Canyonscope

• Grasshopper And The Ants

• Hawaiian Holiday

• How To Fish

• How To Play Baseball

• How To Play Football

• In Beaver Valley

• Inner Workings

• Knight For A Day, A

• Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

• Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-4)

• Lend A Paw

• Let's Stick Together

• Little Matchgirl, The

• Little Whirlwind, The

• Lonesome Ghosts

• Mail Dog

• Mickey And The Seal

• Mickey Down Under

• Mickey's Delayed Date

• Mickey's Rival

• Mickey's Trailer

• Mr. Mouse Takes A Trip

• Nature's Half Acre

• New Neighbor, The

• Olaf's Frozen Adventure

• Old Mill, The

• Olympic Champ, The

• Olympic Elk, The

• On Ice

• Out Of Scale

• Pluto's Christmas Tree

• Pluto's Party

• Pluto's Purchase

• Pluto's Surprise Package

• Pluto's Sweater

• Prep & Landing (2009)

• Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice (2011)

• Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (2010)

• Prowlers Of The Everglades

• Rescue Dog

• Santa's Workshop

• Simple Things, The

• Small One, The

• Society Dog Show

• Steamboat Willie

• Super Rhino

• Three Blind Mouseketeers

• Three Little Pigs (1933)

• Three Little Wolves

• Thru The Mirror

• Toby Tortoise Returns

• Tortoise And The Hare, The

• Trick Or Treat

• Tugboat Mickey

• Ugly Duckling, The (1939)

• Water Birds

• Wise Little Hen, The

• Ye Olden Days

Disney (Specials)

• Arendelle Castle Yule Log

• Disney Family Singalong, The

• Disney Family Singalong, The: Volume Ii

• Disney Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• I Captured The King Of The Leprechauns

• Liberty Story, The

• Man In Space (Tv)

• Mars And Beyond

• Mouseketeers At Walt Disney World, The

• Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland, A

• Story Of The Animated Drawing, The

• Wonderful World Of Disney, The: The Little Mermaid Live!

Pixar (Filmer)

• Brave

• Bug's Life, A

• Cars

• Cars 2

• Cars 3

• Coco

• Finding Dory

• Finding Nemo

• Good Dinosaur, The

• Incredibles 2

• Incredibles, The

• Inside Out

• Monsters University

• Monsters, Inc.

• Ratatouille

• Toy Story

• Toy Story 2

• Toy Story 3

• Toy Story 4

• Up

• Wall-E

Pixar (Kortfilmer)

• Adventures Of Andre & Wally B., The

• Air Mater

• Auntie Edna

• Bao

• Blue Umbrella, The (2013)

• Boundin'

• Bugged

• Burn-E

• Day & Night

• Dug's Special Mission

• El Materdor

• For The Birds

• George And A.J.

• Geri's Game

• Hawaiian Vacation

• Heavy Metal Mater

• Hiccups

• Jack-Jack Attack

• Knick Knack

• Lava

• Legend Of Mor'du, The

• Lifted

• Lou

• Luna, La

• Luxo Jr.

• Mater And The Ghostlight

• Mater Private Eye

• Mater The Greater

• Mike's New Car

• Monster Truck Mater

• Moon Mater

• One Man Band

• Partly Cloudy

• Party Central

• Partysaurus Rex

• Piper

• Presto

• Radiator Springs 500 1/2

• Red's Dream

• Rescue Squad Mater

• Riley's First Date?

• Sanjay's Super Team

• Small Fry

• Spinning

• Time Travel Mater

• Tin Toy

• Tokyo Mater

• Unidentified Flying Mater

• Your Friend The Rat

Pixar (Specials)

• Toy Story Of Terror! (Tv Special)

• Toy Story That Time Forgot (Tv Special)

Marvel (Filmer)

• Ant-Man

• Ant-Man And The Wasp

• Avengers: Endgame

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Black Panther

• Captain America: Civil War

• Captain America: The First Avenger

• Captain America: The Winter Soldier

• Captain Marvel

• Doctor Strange

• Fantastic Four (2005)

• Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

• Guardians Of The Galaxy

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

• Iron Man

• Iron Man 2

• Iron Man 3

• Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

• Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

• Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

• Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron

• Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

• Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

• Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

• Marvel's The Avengers

• Thor

• Thor: Ragnarok

• Thor: The Dark World

• Wolverine, The (2013)

• X2

• X-Men

• X-Men Origins: Wolverine

• X-Men: Apocalypse

• X-Men: Dark Phoenix

• X-Men: Days Of Future Past

• X-Men: First Class

• X-Men: The Last Stand

Marvel (Serier)

• Avengers, The: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

• Avengers, The: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-52)

• Hulk And The Agents Of S.M.A.S.H. (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Hulk And The Agents Of S.M.A.S.H. (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man: Web-Warriors (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 53-78)

• Marvel's Agent Carter (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-8)

• Marvel's Agent Carter (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 9-18)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-22)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 23-44)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 45-66)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 67-88)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 89-110)

• Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Yr 6 2018/19 Eps 111-123)

• Marvel's Avengers Assemble (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Avengers Assemble (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

• Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 105-127)

• Marvel's Future Avengers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Future Avengers (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-39)

• Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

• Marvel's Inhumans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-8)

• Marvel's Runaways (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel's Runaways (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-23)

• Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man Vs. The Sinister 6 (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 79-104)

• Super Hero Squad Show, The (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

Marvel (Serier)

• Marvel Rising: Initiation (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Marvel Studios: Expanding The Universe

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-20)

• Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-10)

• Marvel's Rocket & Groot (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-12)

Star Wars (Filmer)



• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

• Solo: A Star Wars Story

• Star Wars: A New Hope

• Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

• Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

• Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

• Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

• Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars (Serier)



• Lego Star Wars: All-Stars (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-5)

• Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-5)

• Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-13)

• Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 14-26)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-15)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 16-37)

• Star Wars Resistance (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-21)

• Star Wars Resistance (Yr 2 2019/20 Eps 22-40)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 1-13)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-22)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 23-44)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 45-66)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 67-88)

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 5 2012/13 Eps 89-108)

Star Wars (Specials)



• Disney Phineas And Ferb: Phineas And Ferb Star Wars (Tv Special)

• Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars (Kortfilmer)



• Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-5)

• Star Wars Forces Of Destiny (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-16)

• Star Wars Rebels (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-4)

National Geographic (Filmer)



• Apollo: Missions To The Moon

• Atlantis Rising

• Before The Flood

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

• Flood, The

• Free Solo

• Into The Grand Canyon

• Into The Okavango

• Jane

• Kingdom Of The Blue Whale

• Miracle Landing On The Hudson

• Paris To Pittsburgh

• Science Fair

National Geographic (Serier)



• America's National Parks (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Animal Er (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

• Animal Er (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 7-14)

• Birth Of Europe (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-3)

• Brain Games (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-3)

• Brain Games (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 4-15)

• Brain Games (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 16-25)

• Brain Games (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 26-35)

• Brain Games (Yr 5 2014/15 Eps 36-45)

• Brain Games (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 46-51)

• Brain Games (Yr 7 2015/16 Eps 52-57)

• Brain Games (Yr 8 Eps 58-65)

• Buried Secrets Of The Bible With Albert Lin (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Car Sos (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-10)

• Car Sos (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 11-20)

• Car Sos (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 21-30)

• Car Sos (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 31-40)

• Car Sos (Yr 5 2016/17 Eps 41-50)

• Car Sos (Yr 6 2017/18 Eps 51-60)

• Car Sos (Yr 7 Eps 61-70)

• Continent 7: Antarctica (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

• Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-13)

• Dog: Impossible (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-6)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 7-16)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 17-24)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 25-32)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 33-40)

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 6 2018/19 Eps 41-48)

• Drain The Oceans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Drain The Oceans (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-25)

• Europe From Above (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-6)

• Genius By Stephen Hawking (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Great Migrations (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-6)

• Hostile Planet (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 2 Eps 11-20)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 3 Eps 21-29)

• Ice Road Rescue (Yr 4 Eps 30-37)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-4)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 10 2016/17 Eps 85-96)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 11 2016/17 Eps 97-106)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 12 2017/18 Eps 107-116)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 13 2017/18 Eps 117-129)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 14 2018/19 Eps 130-141)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 5-20)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 21-26)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 27-36)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 37-46)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 47-56)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 7 2014/15 Eps 57-66)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 8 2015/16 Eps 67-76)

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The (Yr 9 2015/16 Eps 77-84)

• Japan: Between Earth And Sky (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-3)

• King Fishers (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

• Lost Cities With Albert Lin (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Lost Treasures Of Egypt (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-6)

• Lost Treasures Of The Maya (Yr 1 2018/19 Eps 1-4)

• One Strange Rock (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

• Origins: The Journey Of Humankind (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-8)

• Out There With Jack Randall (Yr 1 Eps 1-6)

• Paradise Island (Yr 1 Eps 1-3)

• Prairie Dog Manor (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-12)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 7-14)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 15-20)

• Primal Survivor (Yr 4 2018/19 Eps 21-23)

• Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Yr 5 2019/20 Eps 33-42)

• Scrapyard Supercar (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

• Secrets Of The Zoo (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

• Secrets Of Wild India (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-3)

• Supercar Megabuild (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-10)

• Supercar Megabuild (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 11-18)

• Survive The Tribe (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-6)

• Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Yr 1 Eps 1-3)

• Ufo Europe: The Untold Stories (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-7)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-10)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 11-20)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 21-30)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-6)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 7-12)

• Unlikely Animal Friends (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 13-18)

• Wicked Tuna (Yr 8 2018/19 Eps 100-114)

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 31-38)

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 39-51)

• Wild Cats Of India (Yr 1 2019/20 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Central America (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Chile (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-3)

• Wild Congo (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Hawaii (Yr 1 Eps 1-2)

• Wild Nordic (Yr 1 Eps 1-5)

• Wild Russia (Yr 1 Eps 1-4)

• Wild Sri Lanka (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-3)

• Wild Yellowstone (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-2)

• Women Of Impact: Changing The World

• Year Million (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

National Geographic (Specials)



• America's Greatest Animals

• Big Cat Games

• Big Sur: Wild California

• Cradle Of The Gods

• Drain Alcatraz

• Drain The Bermuda Triangle

• Drain The Ocean: Wwii

• Drain The Sunken Pirate City

• Drain The Titanic

• Egypt's Treasure Guardians (Aka: Guardians Of Ancient Egypt)

• Finding Atlantis

• Hunt For The Abominable Snowman

• Incredible Dr. Pol, The: Blue Ribbon Kids

• Top 10 Biggest Beasts Ever

• Viking Warrior Women

• Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys

Andre (Filmer)

• 10 Things I Hate About You

• 12 Dates Of Christmas

• Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

• Aliens Of The Deep

• Anastasia (1997)

• Avatar

• Because Of Winn-Dixie

• Big Business

• Camp Nowhere

• Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

• Cheaper By The Dozen 2

• Chronicles Of Narnia, The: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

• Doctor Dolittle (1998)

• Doctor Dolittle 2

• Eddie The Eagle

• Edward Scissorhands

• Flicka

• Garfield

• Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

• Greatest Showman, The

• Hamilton (2020)

• Hello, Dolly!

• Home Alone (1990)

• Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

• Home Alone 3

• Home Alone 4

• Home Alone 5: Alone In The Dark

• Ice Age

• Ice Age: Collision Course

• Ice Age: Continental Drift

• Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

• Ice Age: The Meltdown

• Jack

• Journey To The Center Of The Earth (1959)

• Last Song, The

• Life With Mikey

• Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

• Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

• Mistle-Tones, The

• Mrs. Doubtfire

• Never Been Kissed

• Night At The Museum

• Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

• Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

• Peanuts Movie, The

• Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

• Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters

• Red Tails

• Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998) (Aka: A Christmas Story)

• Rookie Of The Year

• Roving Mars

• Sandlot 2, The

• Sandlot, The

• Sandlot, The: Heading Home

• Simpsons Movie, The

• Sister Act

• Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

• Snowglobe

• Sound Of Music, The

• Splash

• Strange Magic

• Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

• Teen Spirit

• Three Days (2001)

• Three Men And A Baby

• Three Men And A Little Lady

• Thumbelina

• Turner & Hooch

• While You Were Sleeping

• Who Framed Roger Rabbit

• Willow

• You Again

Andre (Serier)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-13)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 10 1998/99 Eps 204-226)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 11 1999/00 Eps 227-248)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 12 2000/01 Eps 249-269)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 13 2001/02 Eps 270-291)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 14 2002/03 Eps 292-313)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 15 2003/04 Eps 314-335)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 16 2004/05 Eps 336-356)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 17 2005/06 Eps 357-378)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 18 2006/07 Eps 379-400)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 19 2007/08 Eps 401-420)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 2 1990/91 Eps 14-35)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 20 2008/09 Eps 421-441)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 21 2009/10 Eps 442-465)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 22 2010/11 Eps 466-487)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 23 2011/12 Eps 488-509)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 24 2012/13 Eps 510-531)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 25 2013/14 Eps 532-553)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 26 2014/15 Eps 554-575)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 27 2015/16 Eps 576-597)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 28 2016/17 Eps 598-619)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 29 2017/18 Eps 620-640)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 3 1991/92 Eps 36-59)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 30 2018/19 Eps 641-663)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 4 1992/93 Eps 60-81)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 5 1993/94 Eps 82-103)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 6 1994/95 Eps 104-128)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 7 1995/96 Eps 129-153)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 8 1996/97 Eps 154-178)

• Simpsons, The (Yr 9 1997/98 Eps 179-203)

Andre (Specials)

• Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

• Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade



Andre (Kortfilmer)

• Maggie Simpson In "Playdate With Destiny"

Originals (Film)

• A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

• A Life On The Edge

• Black Is King

• Diving With Dolphins

• Dolphin Reef

• Elephant

• Howard

• In The Footsteps

• Magic Camp

• One Day At Disney

• Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The World

• Stargirl

• Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

• Togo

Originals (Serier)

• Be Our Chef

• Becoming

• Diary Of A Future President

• Disney Insider

• Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

• Encore!

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Sing-Along

• Into The Unknown

• It's A Dogs Life

• Marvel's Hero Project

• Pick Of The Litter

• Prop Culture

• Rouge Trip

• Shop Class

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

• The Big Fib

• The Imagineering Story

• The Mandalorian

• The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Originals (Kortfilmer)

• Disney Sundays

• Forky Asks A Question

• Lamp Life

• One Day At Disney

• Pixar: Irl

• Short Circuit

• Spark

• Zenimation