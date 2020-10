View this post on Instagram

Being with the love of my life, a powerful wise woman who accepts all sides of me, makes it possible for me to be me with unconditional love and support. She sees me as I see her with pure acceptance in a relationship that is transparent and full of laughter, spiritual growth and deep soulful love. This transparent relationship allows me to show up, be present and hold space for her to shine without being insecure or afraid of being a powerful man who loves all manner of life on Earth. I love being here in Norway, since I'm part Norwegian, and love the people and nature here. I love family; Maud, Leah, Emma, our dog Xavanna and all our close friends here and especially my newly acquired family. Life is beautiful when you’re with the ones you love. I feel the best I have felt in a very long time. Thank you God. Tribe, How do you feel with the ones you love? Tag them and let them know.