Durek Verrett hyller prinsessen i sin bursdagshilsen

Happy Birthday to my baby @princessmarthalouise @iam_marthalouise who is my goddess, my teacher and my best friend. Such a loving reflection of divine grace and beauty. Your heart is a blessing to behold, as are the words and wisdom you carry. I'm a better man for it. As are so many people who get to be in your presence. We all have been blessed by God on the day you were born. Thank you to your mother Queen Sonja and your father King Harald for bringing you into this world. I'm grateful everyday for you my dear sweet love. Forever yours SD