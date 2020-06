Influenser Emily Skye rakk aldri sykehuset – her føder hun hjemme

View this post on Instagram

Well THAT was unexpected!! 😱😲🥴 ⁣⁣ Little Izaac just couldn’t wait any longer to enter the world!!⁣⁣ ... I’ll share with you our birth story soon!! Be ready, it’s a wild one! 🙈⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #birthannouncement #babyishere