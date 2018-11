Liv Unni kan bli Norges beste instagrammer

View this post on Instagram

“There is a waterfall in every dream. Cool and crystal clear, it falls gently on the sleeper, cleansing the mind and soothing the soul.”~Virginia Alison💫 This place is quite magical when all the tourists disappears in the afternoon💚We felt like we were on a deserted tropical island🏝🗺And it’s #cyprus 🇨🇾😉If you haven’t been to Adonis waterfall, add it to your list of places to go💚🌍 Rent a buggy and explore🗺🏝#adoniswaterfalls #islandvibes #paradise #cypruslove #islandofadventure #islandoflove #adventureseeker #livethelifeyouwant #cypruslocations #visitcyprus #cyprus_on_line #naturalwonder #naturelovers #lonelyplanet #travelphotography #travel #wanderlust #outdoorwomen #seebeautyeverywhere #travelgram

A post shared by dharmalivi🌱 (@dharmalivi) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:48am PDT