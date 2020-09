Märtha Louise og Durek Verrett gjenforent etter seks måneder

View this post on Instagram

I love surprises. And the best surprise ever was you turning up for my Birthday, @shamandurek, after 6 long months of being apart. It has been so challenging yet wonderful to see how, even when not seeing each other, we have deepened our connection and understanding for each other. One of the main things this corona period has shown me, is that we humans are tougher than we think and can prevail anything, but it’s better when we have our loved ones close. ❤️❤️ #bestbirthdaygift #birthday #birthdaygirl #happybirthdaytome #shamandurek