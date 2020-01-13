Norskregissert film og Aurora-låt Oscar-nominert

Den norske regissøren Joachim Rønnings film «Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» er nominert i kategorien «makeup og hår», mens Aurora sin «Into the Unknown» er nominert til «beste originale sang».
De andre nominerte i kategorien er Bombshell, Joker, Judy og 1917.
Rønning har tidligere stått bak regien på den norske storfilmen «Kon-Tiki», og har i tillegg regissert «Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales».
I tillegg er en sang fra soundtracket til «Frost 2», der norske Aurora har et musikalsk bidrag, nominert til Oscar i kategorien «beste originale sang».
Aurora bidrar på låten «Into the Unknown», i en duett med Idina Menzel. De andre nominerte er:
- «I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away» fra Toy Story 4
- «(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again» fra Rocketman
- «I'm Standing With You» fra Breakthrough
- «Stand Up» fra Harriet
Dette er de andre nominerte:
- Beste kvinnelige birolle
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marrige Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Beste kostymedesign
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterspn
- Jojo Rabit - Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Beste lydmiks
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Beste lydredigering
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Beste filmmusikk
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Beste animerte kortfilm
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Beste kortfilm
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Beste mannlige birolle
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - One Upon A Time in Hollywood
Beste dokumentar
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge Of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Beste kortdokumentar
- In The Absence
- Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louise Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Beste ikke-engelskspråklige film
- Corups Christi - Polen
- Honeyland - Nord-Makedonia
- Les Misérables - Frankrike
- Spain And Glory - Spania
- Parasite - Sør-Korea
Beste produksjonsdesign
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
Beste filmredigering
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Beste filmfoto
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- One Upon a Time in Hollywood
Beste visuelle effekter
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Beste sminke og hår
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficient: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Beste animasjonsfilm
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Beste originalsang
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away
- Into The Unknown
- Stand Up
- Im Standing WIth You
- Love Me Again
Beste mannlige hovedrolle
- Antonio Banderas
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Pryce
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson
- Siorse Ronan
- Charlize Theron
- Renee Zellwegger
Beste regi
- The Irishman
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Beste film
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Beste tilrettelagte manus
- The Irishsman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
