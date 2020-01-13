*Nettavisen* Livsstil.

Tips oss
Nyttige sider
Oscar

Norskregissert film og Aurora-låt Oscar-nominert

ANGELINA JOLIE som den onde heksa i Tornerose-eventyret.

Angelina Jolie spiller den onde heksen i Tornerose-eventyret. Foto: Disney

Den norske regissøren Joachim Rønnings film «Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» er nominert i kategorien «makeup og hår», mens Aurora sin «Into the Unknown» er nominert til «beste originale sang».

13.01.20 15:09
Profilbilde

Anders Lohne Fosse
Send tips

Saken oppdateres

De andre nominerte i kategorien er Bombshell, Joker, Judy og 1917.

Klikk på bildet for å forstørre.  

Foto: Skjermdump (Oscar Academy Awards)

Rønning har tidligere stått bak regien på den norske storfilmen «Kon-Tiki», og har i tillegg regissert «Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales».

I tillegg er en sang fra soundtracket til «Frost 2», der norske Aurora har et musikalsk bidrag, nominert til Oscar i kategorien «beste originale sang».

Klikk på bildet for å forstørre.  

OSCAR-NOMINERT: Aurora, her fra Øyafestivalen i 2016. Foto: Paul Weaver

Aurora bidrar på låten «Into the Unknown», i en duett med Idina Menzel. De andre nominerte er:

  • «I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away» fra Toy Story 4
  • «(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again» fra Rocketman
  • «I'm Standing With You» fra Breakthrough
  • «Stand Up» fra Harriet

Klikk på bildet for å forstørre. Filmregissør Joachim Rønning under mottakelse for 250 norske kunstnere og artister i regjeringens representasjonsbolig tirsdag. Oslo 20170926. Filmregissør Joachim Rønning under mottakelse for 250 norske kunstnere og artister i regjeringens representasjonsbolig tirsdag. Kulturminister Linda Hofstad Helleland og utenriksminister Børge er vertskap.

Filmregissør Joachim Rønning sin film er Oscar-nominert. Her under en mottakelse for 250 norske kunstnere og artister i regjeringens representasjonsbolig. Foto: Heiko Junge (NTB scanpix)

Dette er de andre nominerte:

  • Beste kvinnelige birolle
  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern - Marrige Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste kostymedesign

  • The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterspn
  • Jojo Rabit - Mayes C. Rubeo
  • Joker - Mark Bridges
  • Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Beste lydmiks

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Beste lydredigering

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Beste filmmusikk

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Beste animerte kortfilm

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Beste kortfilm

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Beste mannlige birolle

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - One Upon A Time in Hollywood

Beste dokumentar

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge Of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Beste kortdokumentar

  • In The Absence
  • Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louise Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Beste ikke-engelskspråklige film

  • Corups Christi - Polen
  • Honeyland - Nord-Makedonia
  • Les Misérables - Frankrike
  • Spain And Glory - Spania
  • Parasite - Sør-Korea

Beste produksjonsdesign

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Beste filmredigering

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Beste filmfoto

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Beste visuelle effekter

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Beste sminke og hår

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficient: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Beste animasjonsfilm

  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Beste originalsang

  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away
  • Into The Unknown
  • Stand Up
  • Im Standing WIth You
  • Love Me Again

Beste mannlige hovedrolle

  • Antonio Banderas
  • Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Adam Driver
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jonathan Pryce

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Siorse Ronan
  • Charlize Theron
  • Renee Zellwegger

Beste regi

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Beste film

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Beste tilrettelagte manus

  • The Irishsman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes
Beste originalmanus

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Nettavisen ønsker en åpen og levende debatt.

Her kan du enkelt bidra med din mening.

Skriv leserbrev her

Annonsebilag