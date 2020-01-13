Norskregissert film og Aurora-låt Oscar-nominert

Den norske regissøren Joachim Rønnings film «Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» er nominert i kategorien «makeup og hår», mens Aurora sin «Into the Unknown» er nominert til «beste originale sang».

Saken oppdateres

De andre nominerte i kategorien er Bombshell, Joker, Judy og 1917.

Foto: Skjermdump (Oscar Academy Awards)

Rønning har tidligere stått bak regien på den norske storfilmen «Kon-Tiki», og har i tillegg regissert «Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales».

I tillegg er en sang fra soundtracket til «Frost 2», der norske Aurora har et musikalsk bidrag, nominert til Oscar i kategorien «beste originale sang».

OSCAR-NOMINERT: Aurora, her fra Øyafestivalen i 2016. Foto: Paul Weaver

Aurora bidrar på låten «Into the Unknown», i en duett med Idina Menzel. De andre nominerte er:

«I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away» fra Toy Story 4

« (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again» fra Rocketman

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again» fra «I'm Standing With You» fra Breakthrough

«Stand Up» fra Harriet

Filmregissør Joachim Rønning sin film er Oscar-nominert. Her under en mottakelse for 250 norske kunstnere og artister i regjeringens representasjonsbolig. Foto: Heiko Junge (NTB scanpix)

Dette er de andre nominerte:

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marrige Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste kostymedesign

The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterspn

Jojo Rabit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Beste lydmiks

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Beste filmmusikk

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Beste animerte kortfilm

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Beste kortfilm

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Beste mannlige birolle

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - One Upon A Time in Hollywood

Beste dokumentar

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Beste kortdokumentar

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louise Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Beste ikke-engelskspråklige film

Corups Christi - Polen

Honeyland - Nord-Makedonia

Les Misérables - Frankrike

Spain And Glory - Spania

Parasite - Sør-Korea

Beste produksjonsdesign

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Beste filmredigering

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Beste filmfoto

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Beste visuelle effekter

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Beste sminke og hår

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficient: Mistress of Evil

1917

Beste animasjonsfilm

How to Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Beste originalsang

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away

Into The Unknown

Stand Up

Im Standing WIth You

Love Me Again

Beste mannlige hovedrolle

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Siorse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellwegger

Beste regi

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Beste film

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Beste tilrettelagte manus

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes