Se hva vi fant på Instagram

I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn og utland.
Har du tips om gode Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet!
Politiet i Los Angeles ble kalt ut til et oppdrag som viste seg å ikke være noe. I stedet endte med denne heftige danseduellen mellom politibetjenten og en ung gutt.
Great way to start our Week! An accidental 9-1-1 call ends in a dance challenge. We noticed #LASD Patrol Deputy Vic Ekanem, was challenged to a dance-off by a young and talented kid. Deputy Vic Ekanem from @lasd_palmdale Station was in the lead until they started flossing. Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance. Keeping Kids Safe in our Communities because they are our future. Deputies responded to a home when someone dialed 9-1-1, LASD’s S.H.A.R.E Program Deputy & his partner were working in a two man hoop, they noticed the kids seemed timid about deputies responding to their home, therefore they took extra time to make sure everything was ok and the converation ended in a dance challenge. #LASDsSHARE Program (Stop Hate and Respect Everyone) was launched in 2008, the program was meant to focus on the youth as they leave the grade school campuses and enter high school. Youth sometimes become involved in various cliques which may practice very negative views such as hate and intolerance. The SHARE team spends much of the summers attending community events and gatherings which allows them to bring the SHARE Program to a younger audience. SHARE has begun attending junior high and elementary schools as well. #DanceChallenge
Et innlegg delt av LA County Sheriff's Department (@lasdhq) Juli 16, 2018 kl. 11:36 PDT
Modellen Mara Martin har vakt oppsikt for å ha ammet sin fem måneder gamle datter under en motevisning av badedrakter for Sports Illustrated. Martin selv har også kommentert oppslagene på sin Instagram-konto.
- Jeg kan ikke tro at jeg våkner opp til overskrifter med meg og datteren min for noe jeg gjør hver eneste dag. Det er virkelig smigrende og uvirkelig. Jeg er takknemlig for å kunne dele dette og forhåpentligvis normalisere amming, og samtidig vise at kvinner kan klare alt, skriver Martin.
A moment we’ll never forget! @_maramartin_ walked the #SISwim x @paraisofashionfair runway show while breastfeeding her daughter. Click the link in bio or swipe up in our story to learn more.
Et innlegg delt av Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) Juli 16, 2018 kl. 5:31 PDT
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Et innlegg delt av Mara Martin (@_maramartin_) Juli 16, 2018 kl. 8:32 PDT
Barack Obamas holdt nylig en tale i Johannesburg. Talen går nå viralt, og CNN har delt et utdrag fra den her:
In one of his highest-profile speeches since leaving the White House, Barack Obama addressed thousands at an event honoring the late Nelson Mandela on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Et innlegg delt av CNN (@cnn) Juli 17, 2018 kl. 8:55 PDT
Noen kan trikse med fotballer...
UOU! Consegue?! 🎩🎩🎩 ⠀ ⠀ Via: @altinhafc
Et innlegg delt av Esporte Interativo (@esporteinterativo) Juli 17, 2018 kl. 8:11 PDT
.. Mens andre benytter seg av andre ting i triksene sine.
This is just too much. Wait for the finish! 😂😂👏🔥 🎥 @vouks
Et innlegg delt av BestGoals \\: (@bestgoals) Juli 17, 2018 kl. 2:22 PDT
Hvor mange vannmeloner klarer du å dele med et sverd på din egen mage? Ingen? Vel, denne karen satte nettopp verdensrekord etter å ha delt 25 meloner i løpet av ett minutt. Her er det altså så mye som kan gå galt, men heldigvis ser det ut til at det gikk fint med både magen, fingrene og medhjelperne. Vannmelonene fikk det langt tøffere.
FOR THE RECORD: The man who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, Ashrita Furman, uses a sword to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons (26) on his own stomach in 1 minute. The fallen pieces are being donated to local restaurant that said they will use it to make watermelon juice drinks. #watermelon #sword #worldrecord
Et innlegg delt av ABC News (@abcnews) Juli 17, 2018 kl. 8:21 PDT
