Dansende politibetjent, ammende modell og vannmelonkutting med sverd - se hva vi fant på Instagram!

I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn og utland.

Har du tips om gode Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet!

Politiet i Los Angeles ble kalt ut til et oppdrag som viste seg å ikke være noe. I stedet endte med denne heftige danseduellen mellom politibetjenten og en ung gutt.

Modellen Mara Martin har vakt oppsikt for å ha ammet sin fem måneder gamle datter under en motevisning av badedrakter for Sports Illustrated. Martin selv har også kommentert oppslagene på sin Instagram-konto.

- Jeg kan ikke tro at jeg våkner opp til overskrifter med meg og datteren min for noe jeg gjør hver eneste dag. Det er virkelig smigrende og uvirkelig. Jeg er takknemlig for å kunne dele dette og forhåpentligvis normalisere amming, og samtidig vise at kvinner kan klare alt, skriver Martin.

Barack Obamas holdt nylig en tale i Johannesburg. Talen går nå viralt, og CNN har delt et utdrag fra den her:

Noen kan trikse med fotballer...

.. Mens andre benytter seg av andre ting i triksene sine.

Hvor mange vannmeloner klarer du å dele med et sverd på din egen mage? Ingen? Vel, denne karen satte nettopp verdensrekord etter å ha delt 25 meloner i løpet av ett minutt. Her er det altså så mye som kan gå galt, men heldigvis ser det ut til at det gikk fint med både magen, fingrene og medhjelperne. Vannmelonene fikk det langt tøffere.

Mest sett siste uken