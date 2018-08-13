Se hva vi fant på Instagram
The Northern Lights may be even more stunning from space. German astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted this photo of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station on Friday. (📸: Alexander Gerst/Twitter)
Et innlegg delt av CNN (@cnn) Aug. 12, 2018 kl. 1:00 PDT
I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn og utland.
Har du tips om gode Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet.
Vi starter med dette fantastiske bildet av nordlyset sett fra verdensrommet:
Vi er vant til å se elg på veiene i Norge, men dette beistet postet hos abcnews var enormt: "Look at this big fella here": Moose casually strolls down the middle of an Alaska road as drivers slow down and even go into reverse to catch a glimpse of the unfazed animal. #moose #animals #driving #alaska :
"Look at this big fella here": Moose casually strolls down the middle of an Alaska road as drivers slow down and even go into reverse to catch a glimpse of the unfazed animal. #moose #animals #driving #alaska
Et innlegg delt av ABC News (@abcnews) Aug. 10, 2018 kl. 7:25 PDT
Populær post om ettbarnspolitikken i Kina:
For decades, China harshly restricted the number of babies that women could have. Now it’s encouraging them to have more. It’s not going well. Almost 3 years after easing its “one child” policy and allowing couples to have two children, the government has begun to acknowledge that its efforts to raise the country’s birthrate are faltering because parents are deciding against having more children. Officials are now scrambling to devise ways to stimulate a baby boom, worried that a looming demographic crisis could imperil economic growth. It’s a startling reversal for the party, which only a short time ago imposed punishing fines on most couples who had more than one child and compelled hundreds of millions of Chinese women to have abortions or undergo sterilization operations. Experts say the government has little choice but to encourage more births. China — the world’s most populous nation with more than 1.4 billion people — is aging quickly, with a smaller work force left to support a growing elderly population that is living longer. Some provinces have already reported difficulties meeting pension payments. @giuliamarchiphoto took this photo of a nurse taking care of a newborn this month in Beijing. Visit the link in our profile to read more.
Et innlegg delt av The New York Times (@nytimes) Aug. 11, 2018 kl. 6:07 PDT
