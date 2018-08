Se hva vi fant på Instagram

Over the past 10 months my body has gone from not pregnant 🏋🏽‍♀️, to pregnant 🤰🏽and then back to not pregnant again🤱🏽 A LOT of changes in a relatively short period of time. Don’t you think? So even though I’m pretty far from my pre pregnancy shape... and it probably will take me a while to get there... I’m kind of impressed by body’s ability to adjust and not just mine of course but the female body in general🙌🏽 So while I’m slowly working my way towards the heavy lifts, the fast sprints and the long runs, I will make sure I’m satisfied when I look at my self in the mirror. Because damn... I have just given birth to another little human💪🏽💯👊🏽 #mombod #blogisupdated #linkinbio

