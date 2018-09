Se hva vi fant på Instagram

View this post on Instagram

“Don’t touch me again, man … You’re not going to get arrested, man. I’ll take care of you myself,” Sen. Rubio tells hoax conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Jones interrupts his interview and touches his shoulder. Watch their full exchange through the link in our bio. . 📹 @NBCNews

A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:25am PDT