Se hva vi fant på Instagram

Bildene av Maria (36) og Triplets of Copenhagen går nå verden rundt.

Disse bildene fra Instagram-kontoen triplets_of_copenhagen går nå verden rundt, mye takket være nettstedet Unilad, som har nesten 40 millioner følgere på Facebook.

Nettsteder skriver at kvinnen på bildet er norske Maria (36) og at hun og mannen bor i København.

- 34 weeks! ❤️❤️❤️ Today I’ve felt pretty good, and we are excited to have reached another milestone. In the beginning we feared that I would have to be hospitalized or put to bed rest towards the end, so we are very happy that I’ve made it this far without any serious complications. 💪🏼 Hope my body will keep up the good work for the next 8 days! 🤞🏼 ⠀ skriver hun på Instagram:

Her er flere populære bilder fra Instagram-kontoen hennes:

Her er en video av den enorme magen:

Her er hun med mannen:

Modellen Winnie Harlow er nå en del av Victoria`s Secret Angel:

