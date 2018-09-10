Se hva vi fant på Instagram
34 weeks! ❤️❤️❤️ Today I’ve felt pretty good, and we are excited to have reached another milestone. In the beginning we feared that I would have to be hospitalized or put to bed rest towards the end, so we are very happy that I’ve made it this far without any serious complications. 💪🏼 Hope my body will keep up the good work for the next 8 days! 🤞🏼 ⠀ ⠀ #expectingtriplets #34weekspregnant #triplets #pregnant
Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Sep. 3, 2018 kl. 11:24 PDT
I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn og utland.
Har du tips om god Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet.
Disse bildene fra Instagram-kontoen triplets_of_copenhagen går nå verden rundt, mye takket være nettstedet Unilad, som har nesten 40 millioner følgere på Facebook.
Nettsteder skriver at kvinnen på bildet er norske Maria (36) og at hun og mannen bor i København.
- 34 weeks! ❤️❤️❤️ Today I’ve felt pretty good, and we are excited to have reached another milestone. In the beginning we feared that I would have to be hospitalized or put to bed rest towards the end, so we are very happy that I’ve made it this far without any serious complications. 💪🏼 Hope my body will keep up the good work for the next 8 days! 🤞🏼 ⠀ skriver hun på Instagram:
Her er flere populære bilder fra Instagram-kontoen hennes:
Week to week with the triplets. ❤️ What a journey this has been! From the huge shock of learning there were three, to people’s reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this lifechanging event. Nothing like the ordinary. I’m glad we took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth. It’s strange to have ended up with such a big belly and it’s even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down! 😳😂 ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #34weekspregnant #mybellyisbiggerthanyours
Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Sep. 9, 2018 kl. 2:50 PDT
The waiting game.⏳ This is me most of the day now: TV series, podcasts, sleeping, browsing on my phone, and so on. Mixed in with babies kicking, heart burn and quite a lot of Braxton Hicks contractions. 🙄 Good to know there are only 4 days left, and that I won’t have time to be bored for the next 18 years. 😂 ⠀ #thewaitinggame #expectingtriplets #34weekspregnant #triplets
Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Sep. 8, 2018 kl. 5:36 PDT
Her er en video av den enorme magen:
👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 ... Wait for it 😉 (19.08.2018) ⠀ #expectingtriplets #triplets #pregnant #movements
Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Aug. 21, 2018 kl. 1:31 PDT
Her er hun med mannen:
#tbt to our wedding 2,5 months ago! The most beautiful day. 💕 Now it’s soon 4,5 years since Anders and I met each other, and here are some facts about us! 👫 - We met on Tinder! I had just arrived in Copenhagen (Denmark) to work at the TV show Masterchef for 4 months when we «got a match», and 6 days later we had our first date. I moved in with him 6 months later. ❤️ - I have two BA’s in Film & TV, and 9 years work experience as both an editor, postproducer, director and producer. Anders has a MA in piano from the Rytmic Music Conservatory in Copenhagen, but works as a freelance web developer. - Anders plays in a indie rock band called Alcoholic Faith Mission. - I just turned 36, while Anders turned 40 this spring. 🎂 - Mikael was born 2 years ago in Oslo (Norway) when we lived there for 1.5 years. ⠀ - The triplets were naturally conceived when we wanted to give Mikael a little sister or brother. He got both, and more. 😂 The triplets (two girls and a boy) are fraternal, which means 3 eggs and 3 placentas.
Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Sep. 6, 2018 kl. 9:30 PDT
Modellen Winnie Harlow er nå en del av Victoria`s Secret Angel:
Thank you @cushnie for allowing me to be apart of your vision! So much love and respect for you, you’re EVERYTHING!!! #NYFW 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Et innlegg delt av ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) Sep. 9, 2018 kl. 5:03 PDT
“Laura been Croft, Plates say 'Chung-Li' drop the Benz off” 🔥
Et innlegg delt av ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) Sep. 9, 2018 kl. 1:03 PDT
