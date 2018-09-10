Se hva vi fant på Instagram

Nettavisen.no

Se dette innlegget på Instagram

34 weeks! ❤️❤️❤️ Today I’ve felt pretty good, and we are excited to have reached another milestone. In the beginning we feared that I would have to be hospitalized or put to bed rest towards the end, so we are very happy that I’ve made it this far without any serious complications. 💪🏼 Hope my body will keep up the good work for the next 8 days! 🤞🏼 ⠀ ⠀ #expectingtriplets #34weekspregnant #triplets #pregnant

Et innlegg delt av triplets_of_copenhagen (@triplets_of_copenhagen) Sep. 3, 2018 kl. 11:24 PDT

Morten Ø. Karlsen
Bildene av Maria (36) og Triplets of Copenhagen går nå verden rundt.

I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn og utland.

Har du tips om god Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet.

Disse bildene fra Instagram-kontoen triplets_of_copenhagen går nå verden rundt, mye takket være nettstedet Unilad, som har nesten 40 millioner følgere på Facebook.

Nettsteder skriver at kvinnen på bildet er norske Maria (36) og at hun og mannen bor i København.

Her er flere populære bilder fra Instagram-kontoen hennes:

Her er en video av den enorme magen:

Her er hun med mannen:

Modellen Winnie Harlow er nå en del av Victoria`s Secret Angel:

