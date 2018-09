Se hva vi fant på Instagram

View this post on Instagram

At exactly 8:46 am every September 11 ― the moment when the first hijacked plane struck the Twin Towers in 2001 ― firefighters around the nation begin their ritual of walking up 110 flights of stairs, dressed in full gear. The tradition is carried out in stadiums, public buildings, and in some cases on stair climbers at the gym, honoring the 343 firefighters who died that day.

