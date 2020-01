Se hva vi fant på Instagram

View this post on Instagram

A pilot in full protective gear parks an aircraft at Wuhan airport. The cargo plane brought medical supplies and protective equipment to the #coronavirus affected city. In the last 24 hours, 26 people have died in China, bringing the death toll to 132, and the numbers of confirmed cases has soared to 5,974, an increase of 1,459 from Tuesday. The latest figures mean the new virus, dubbed Wuhan Virus, has now infected more people than SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) which infected 5,327 people and killed 349 between November 2002 and July 2003. British Airways has suspended all flights to mainland China and Britons being flown back to the UK from Wuhan will be quarantined for two weeks over coronavirus fears, potentially at a military base.