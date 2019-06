«Skam»-stjernen deler bilder fra bryllupet

View this post on Instagram

Dear Husband. I promise to love you forever. I promise to give you the best of myself and to dare to let you see through my window of fears and feelings. I promise to hold your hand in good and bad days. I promise to take care of you and to share with you my time and attention. I promise to support you, stand by your side and to be your number one fan, no matter what you choose to do. I promise you my loyalty, respect and unconditinoal love. I promise to try my best to make you feel loved and happy, just like you make me. I do. ❤️💍🔏