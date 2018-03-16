RING: 02060 E-POST: 02060@nettavisen.no
Igjen er en sort kvinne drept

Drapet på Marielle Franco er et tap for alle som brenner for likeverd, kvinnerettigheter og trygghet for alle verdens kvinner!
TOPSHOT - Mourners grieve, during the funeral of slain Brazilian councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco, outside Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Chamber in Brazil on March 15, 2018. Brazilians mourned Thursday for a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman and outspoken critic of police brutality who was shot in the city center in an assassination-style killing on the eve. Some 1,000 people stood under the tropical sun outside City Hall to greet the coffin of Marielle Franco, 38, who was murdered late Wednesday. / AFP PHOTO / Mauro Pimentel Foto: Mauro Pimentel (AFP)

8. mars, i forbindelse med kvinnedagen, skrev jeg innlegget Verden trenger feministene. I innlegget trekker jeg frem viktigheten av kvinnedagen, og gir en innføring i paroler jeg mener er sentrale, både på et nasjonalt og internasjonalt plan. Ett av punktene jeg valgte å trekke frem var "Støtt kvinnenes kamp i Latin-Amerika." 

Ifølge en FN-rapport er kvinner i Latin-Amerika og Karibia de mest utsatte i verden når det gjelder vold. Syv av de ti landene (i verden) med høyest drapsrater for kvinner ligger i Latin-Amerika (kilde: NRK og Dagsavisen).

Onsdag kveld ble Marielle Franco (38) drept i Rio. Den afro-brasilianske politikeren ble henrettet med fire skudd i hodet.

Franco er kjent som politiker, feminist, bystyremedlem og menneskerettighetsforkjemper - med en stemme hun hevet for de svakeste og mest utsatte i samfunnet. Hun kjempet aktivt for LGBTQ- og kvinnerettigheter, mot politi-brutalitet, og hadde et særlig fokus på å styrke unge, svarte kvinners posisjon i samfunnet. Franco var maktens motstykke - en makt som i hovedsak er representert av middelaldrende, hvite menn. Hun representerte de over 50% av nasjonens befolkning som identifiserer seg som ikke-hvite (kilde: Aftenposten, AP News, Telesur).

Igjen har vi mistet en viktig aktivist.

Tapet av Marielle Franco er ikke bare et tap for Latin-Amerika. For Brasil. For Rio. 

Igjen er en sort kvinne drept. Igjen har vi mistet en viktig aktivist. I et land der kvinners rettigheter og sikkerhet drukner i ekstrem korrupsjon og drapstall det er vanskelig å reflektere over, er alle stemmene som taler mot makten umistelige. 

Drapet på Marielle Franco er et tap for alle som brenner for likeverd, kvinnerettigheter og trygghet for alle verdens kvinner! Det er et tap for feminister verden over, og det viser igjen at feminismen er, skal og må være grenseløs, internasjonal og interseksjonell. 

Vi sørger med de som berøres direkte, vi gråter i solidaritet - og vi står med dere. 

Del gjerne - og oppfordre Utenriksdepartementet og politikere til å offentlig fordømme drapet på Marielle!

