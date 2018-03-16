Igjen er en sort kvinne drept

TOPSHOT - Mourners grieve, during the funeral of slain Brazilian councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco, outside Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Chamber in Brazil on March 15, 2018. Brazilians mourned Thursday for a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman and outspoken critic of police brutality who was shot in the city center in an assassination-style killing on the eve. Some 1,000 people stood under the tropical sun outside City Hall to greet the coffin of Marielle Franco, 38, who was murdered late Wednesday. / AFP PHOTO / Mauro Pimentel Foto: Mauro Pimentel (AFP)