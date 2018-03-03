Meanwhile in Africa ....

* "That's a rethorical question - meant for the average moron viewer - just play along and answer "yes", will you."

"Many people do react to your dressing up in those hilarious folk costumes - I guess wearing your underpants outside your trousers is a perfectly natural thing for a white person to do, and I deeply respect that - but what about all those suckers who are not as bright as I am!?

What will you say to them!? Besides that they are morons, of course."

"It ia a great moment for us here on "Africa Tonight" to show those suckers a real live white person on prime-time television. Guess those hateful little ignoramuses at home are already scared shitless! Well deserved!"