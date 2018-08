Dette skjedde i natt

Viktor Hovland Viktor Hovland, of Norway, holds up the Havemeyer Trophy on the 13th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after winning the USGA Amateur Golf Championship Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling 6 and 5 to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Foto: Eric Risberg (AP Photo / NTB Scanpix)