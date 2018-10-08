Se hva vi fant på Instagram
SUBWAY SHOVE: Surveillance video released by British police shows the terrifying moment when a 91-year-old man was shoved and sent flying onto train tracks in London. Police say the man caught on camera shoving the elderly man was convicted Friday of attempted murder. #surveillance #police #subway #tube #underground #london #uk
Et innlegg delt av ABC News (@abcnews) Okt. 7, 2018 kl. 9:46 PDT
I denne saken finner du noen av dagens mest aktuelle Instagram-bilder fra inn- og utland.
Har du tips om gode Instagram-bilder eller kontoer, del dem gjerne i kommentarfeltet.
Denne grafen viser asylstrømmen til Europa de siste fem årene:
Here's how the constant arrival of people to Europe has grown in the past few years, amid war and chaos in regions of the Middle East and Africa. The influx has fueled Eurosceptic nativism. And now, the management of migration has come to dominate national elections and the EU agenda. It will be discussed again at a gathering of leaders in Brussels on October 18, even though fewer than 100,000 people have arrived in the EU via the Mediterranean Sea this year, compared with more than 1m in 2015. Tap the link in our bio to read more about the riddle of Europe’s shadow population. #FT #financialtimes #europe #migration #migrant #immigration #uk #unitedkingdom #germany #sweden #hungary #brussels #syria #greece #global #politics #elections #populism #nativism #movement #globe #humanitarian #middleeast #africa
Et innlegg delt av Financial Times (@financialtimes) Okt. 7, 2018 kl. 10:00 PDT
Denne skremmende videoen viser er 91 år gammel man som blir dyttet ut i sporet på undergrunnen i London. Mannen som dyttet ble fredag dømt for drapsforsøk.
Til alle som er glade i en pils:
HABLO ESPAÑOL! En ny undersökning slår nu fast att du verkligen blir bättre på språk med lite alkohol i kroppen. Känner du någon som bekräftar forskarnas slutsatser? 😅🍻
Et innlegg delt av Aftonbladet (@aftonbladet) Okt. 8, 2018 kl. 4:30 PDT
Lærerikt - og ekkelt? - om edderkopper:
Ever wondered which leg spiders use to spin their webs?
Et innlegg delt av NowThis (@nowthisnews) Okt. 7, 2018 kl. 8:06 PDT
Humor!
You could say she was shocked. #3dprinting #opticalillusion #prank
Et innlegg delt av 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag) Okt. 8, 2018 kl. 4:58 PDT
Spot on? :-)
Et innlegg delt av C h r i s t i n a (@konatil) Okt. 8, 2018 kl. 2:07 PDT
Mamma til Michelle, Anna Rasmussen, har giftet seg:
HERR OG FRU RASMUSSEN😍❤️💍nytt innlegg på bloggen😍
Et innlegg delt av Anna Rasmussen (@anna.rasmussen.official) Okt. 7, 2018 kl. 9:26 PDT
