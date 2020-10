Taktskifte på fullspekket EU-toppmøte

European Council President Charles Michel, left, greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. European Union leaders are meeting to address a series of foreign affairs issues ranging from Belarus to Turkey and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Foto: Olivier Hoslet (AP)