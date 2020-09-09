Trumps rådgiver skyter ned håp om vaksine før valget: - Usannsynlig

Trump håper på vaksine før «en veldig spesiell dag». Det er nå flere tegn på at en tidlig vaksine ikke vil komme.
Natt til onsdag kom den nedslående nyheten om at AstraZeneca har satt utprøvingen av den såkalte Oxford-vaksinen på pause, som følge av ett mulig tilfelle av alvorlige bivirkninger i England.
Det er ikke bekreftet hva som har skjedd, men ifølge New York Times skal det være snakk om et tilfelle av transvers myelitt, en betennnelse i ryggraden, hos en pasient i England. Det må nå avklares om dette er en reaksjon på vaksinen eller en tilfeldig sykdom som har oppstått.
Oxford-vaksinen er den som norske myndigheter har håpet at skal kunne være klar i Norge allerede rundt nyttår.
Felles uttalelse om politisering av vaksine
Det har vært betydelige bekymringer for at politisk press skal gjøre at vaksiner kan bli godkjent og bli rullet ut før de er bevist å være trygge og effektive.
Blant annet har amerikanske helsemyndigheter (FDA) bedt alle statene gjøre klar distribusjonsapparat for to potensielle vaksiner innen 1. november - to dager før det amerikanske presidentvalget.
Donald Trump har selv løftet dette opp som et mål:
- Vi kan få en vaksine snart, kanskje før en veldig spesiell dag. Du vet hvilken dag jeg snakker om, skal Trump ha sagt mandag ifølge ABC News.
Tirsdag kveld gikk sjefene for ni av legemiddelselskapene som ligger lengst fremme i utviklingen av en vaksine ut i en felles uttalelse. Hensikten med uttalelsen er å understreke at de skal «opprettholde integriteten til den vitenskapelige metode» når en jobber med å få godkjent covid-19-vaksinene.
Eller sagt på en annen måte: De lover at verken politikk eller økonomi skal være viktigere enn tryggheten til vaksinen.
Uttalelse fra ni sjefer for vaksineutvikling
The CEOs of AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and Sanofi, have made a historic pledge to the world, outlining a united commitment to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
All nine CEOs signed the following pledge:
We, the undersigned biopharmaceutical companies, want to make clear our on-going commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for COVID-19 in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles.
The safety and efficacy of vaccines, including any potential vaccine for COVID-19, is reviewed and determined by expert regulatory agencies around the world, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA has established clear guidance for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and clear criteria for their potential authorization or approval in the US. FDA’s guidance and criteria are based on the scientific and medical principles necessary to clearly demonstrate the safety and efficacy of potential COVID-19 vaccines. More specifically, the agency requires that scientific evidence for regulatory approval must come from large, high quality clinical trials that are randomized and observer-blinded, with an expectation of appropriately designed studies with significant numbers of participants across diverse populations.
Following guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as FDA regarding the development of COVID-19 vaccines, consistent with existing standards and practices, and in the interest of public health, we pledge to:
We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved.
Trumps rådgiver tror ikke på vaksine før valget
Selv om FDA har bedt myndighetene være klare for å distribuere en vaksine innen valget, sier nå Trumps egen koronavirusrådgiver Anthony Fauci at det er lite sannsynlig at en vaksine vil være klar til det tidspunktet.
- Det er usannsynlig at vi vil ha et definitivt svar innen 3. november, sa Fauci på en helsekonferanse ifølge CNBC.
Han mente det derimot var mer sannsynlig at en vaksine ville være klar «innen slutten av året».
Utover Oxford-vaksinen som nå har møtt på utfordringer, har man i USA spesielt tro på mRNA-vaksinene til Moderna og Pfizer, men de har nettopp startet sine fase 3-studier, og skal ikke være ferdig med å sette den første dosen på alle pasienter før i slutten av september.
9 vaksiner er nå i siste utviklingsstadiet
Ifølge en oppdatert oversikt fra Verdens helseorganisasjon er det for tiden 34 vaksiner som testes ut på mennesker, og ni av disse er i den avsluttende fase 3.
Disse selskapene er:
- AstraZeneca/Oxford
- CanSino (Kina)
- Gamaleya (Russland)
- Janssen/Johnson&Johnson
- Sinovac
- Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm (Kina)
- Moderna
- BioNTech/Pfizer
