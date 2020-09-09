*Nettavisen* Nyheter.

Trumps rådgiver skyter ned håp om vaksine før valget: - Usannsynlig

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci er koronavirus-rådgiveren i Det hvite hus, og har ikke tro på at en vaksine kan være klar før valget av ny president 3. november. Foto: Alex Brandon (AP)

Trump håper på vaksine før «en veldig spesiell dag». Det er nå flere tegn på at en tidlig vaksine ikke vil komme.

09.09.20 12:27
Magnus Blaker
Natt til onsdag kom den nedslående nyheten om at AstraZeneca har satt utprøvingen av den såkalte Oxford-vaksinen på pause, som følge av ett mulig tilfelle av alvorlige bivirkninger i England.

Det er ikke bekreftet hva som har skjedd, men ifølge New York Times skal det være snakk om et tilfelle av transvers myelitt, en betennnelse i ryggraden, hos en pasient i England. Det må nå avklares om dette er en reaksjon på vaksinen eller en tilfeldig sykdom som har oppstått.

Oxford-vaksinen er den som norske myndigheter har håpet at skal kunne være klar i Norge allerede rundt nyttår.

Felles uttalelse om politisering av vaksine

Det har vært betydelige bekymringer for at politisk press skal gjøre at vaksiner kan bli godkjent og bli rullet ut før de er bevist å være trygge og effektive.

Blant annet har amerikanske helsemyndigheter (FDA) bedt alle statene gjøre klar distribusjonsapparat for to potensielle vaksiner innen 1. november - to dager før det amerikanske presidentvalget.

Donald Trump har selv løftet dette opp som et mål:

- Vi kan få en vaksine snart, kanskje før en veldig spesiell dag. Du vet hvilken dag jeg snakker om, skal Trump ha sagt mandag ifølge ABC News.

Tirsdag kveld gikk sjefene for ni av legemiddelselskapene som ligger lengst fremme i utviklingen av en vaksine ut i en felles uttalelse. Hensikten med uttalelsen er å understreke at de skal «opprettholde integriteten til den vitenskapelige metode» når en jobber med å få godkjent covid-19-vaksinene.

Eller sagt på en annen måte: De lover at verken politikk eller økonomi skal være viktigere enn tryggheten til vaksinen.

Trumps rådgiver tror ikke på vaksine før valget

Selv om FDA har bedt myndighetene være klare for å distribuere en vaksine innen valget, sier nå Trumps egen koronavirusrådgiver Anthony Fauci at det er lite sannsynlig at en vaksine vil være klar til det tidspunktet.

- Det er usannsynlig at vi vil ha et definitivt svar innen 3. november, sa Fauci på en helsekonferanse ifølge CNBC.

Han mente det derimot var mer sannsynlig at en vaksine ville være klar «innen slutten av året».

Utover Oxford-vaksinen som nå har møtt på utfordringer, har man i USA spesielt tro på mRNA-vaksinene til Moderna og Pfizer, men de har nettopp startet sine fase 3-studier, og skal ikke være ferdig med å sette den første dosen på alle pasienter før i slutten av september.

9 vaksiner er nå i siste utviklingsstadiet

Ifølge en oppdatert oversikt fra Verdens helseorganisasjon er det for tiden 34 vaksiner som testes ut på mennesker, og ni av disse er i den avsluttende fase 3.

Disse selskapene er:

  • AstraZeneca/Oxford
  • CanSino (Kina)
  • Gamaleya (Russland)
  • Janssen/Johnson&Johnson
  • Sinovac
  • Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm (Kina)
  • Moderna
  • BioNTech/Pfizer

