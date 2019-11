888 er nå et svært viktig tall for Oslo Børs

In mathematics

888 is a repdigit (a number all of whose digits are equal), and a strobogrammatic number (one that reads the same upside-down on a seven-segment calculator display).888^3 = 700227072 is the smallest cube in which each digit occurs exactly three times, and the only cube in which three distinct digits each occur three times. 888 the smallest multiple of 24 whose digit sum is 24, and as well as being divisible by its digit sum it is divisible by all of its digits.

888 is a practical number, meaning that every positive integer up to 888 itself may be represented as a sum of distinct divisors of 888.

There are exactly 888 trees with four unlabeled and three labeled nodes, exactly 888 seven-node undirected graphs without isolated vertices, and exactly 888 non-alternating knots whose crossing number is 12.

It is a happy number, meaning that repeatedly summing the squares of its digits eventually leads to 1:

888 →64+64+64= 192→1+81+4= 86→64+36=100→1

In number theory, a b {\displaystyle b} b-happy number is a natural number in a given number base b {\displaystyle b} b that eventually reaches 1 when iterated over the perfect digital invariant function for p = 2 {\displaystyle p=2} p=2. Those numbers that do not end in 1 are b {\displaystyle b} b-unhappy numbers (or b {\displaystyle b} b-sad numbers).

The origin of happy numbers is not clear. Happy numbers were brought to the attention of Reg Allenby (a British author and senior lecturer in pure mathematics at Leeds University) by his daughter, who had learned of them at school. However, they «may have originated in Russia» (Guy 2004:§E34).

Symbology and numerology

In Christian numerology, the number 888 represents Jesus, or sometimes more specifically Christ the Redeemer. This representation may be justified either through gematria, by counting the letter values of the Greek transliteration of Jesus’ name, or as an opposing value to 666, the number of the beast.

In Chinese numerology, 888 has a different meaning, triple fortune, a strengthening of the meaning of the digit 8. For this reason, addresses and phone numbers containing the digit sequence 888 are considered particularly lucky, and may command a premium because of it.

Kilde: Wikipedia