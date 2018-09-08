TMZ: Pamela Anderson gjorde det slutt med Adil Rami

Franskmannens frieri skal ha gått galt.

Ifølge TMZ, skal Pamela Anderson (51) ha gjort det slutt med fotballstjernen Adil Rami (32). Rami skal ha forsøkt å fri til Anderson, noe hun ikke likte, og Anderson skal da ha bestemt seg for å gjøre det slutt med den franske landslagsstjernen.

Paret har vært sammen i over et år, og Rami skal ha gitt Anderson en ring etter sommerens VM som et forsvarsel på det kommende frieriet. Når frieriet først kom, skal hun likevel ha takket nei.

- Noe spesielt

I forkant av sommerens VM uttalte Anderson at de to hadde noe spesielt.

- Han snakker ikke særlig engelsk og jeg snakker ikke så godt fransk, men vi har kroppsspråket - kjærlighetens språk - og det er dypere enn ord, sa hun til Fox News.

- Vi har noe spesielt. Det er fantastisk hvordan vi klikker sammen.

FOTBALLSTJERNE: Adil Rami.

Skal vi danse

Anderson er for øyeblikket i forberedelsene til å være med i den franske versjonen av Skal vi danse, mens Rami nettopp har startet sesongen med Marseille. Rami satt på benken under Frankrikes landskamp mot Tyskland, torsdag.

Anderson er kjent fra blant annet Baywatch og som Playboy-modell.

Rami har spilt for klubber som Lille, Valencia, AC Milan og Sevilla.

SLUTT: Pamela Anderson skal ha gjort det slutt med Adil Rami.

