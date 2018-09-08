TMZ: Pamela Anderson gjorde det slutt med Adil Rami
Ifølge TMZ, skal Pamela Anderson (51) ha gjort det slutt med fotballstjernen Adil Rami (32). Rami skal ha forsøkt å fri til Anderson, noe hun ikke likte, og Anderson skal da ha bestemt seg for å gjøre det slutt med den franske landslagsstjernen.
Paret har vært sammen i over et år, og Rami skal ha gitt Anderson en ring etter sommerens VM som et forsvarsel på det kommende frieriet. Når frieriet først kom, skal hun likevel ha takket nei.
- Noe spesielt
I forkant av sommerens VM uttalte Anderson at de to hadde noe spesielt.
- Han snakker ikke særlig engelsk og jeg snakker ikke så godt fransk, men vi har kroppsspråket - kjærlighetens språk - og det er dypere enn ord, sa hun til Fox News.
- Vi har noe spesielt. Det er fantastisk hvordan vi klikker sammen.
Skal vi danse
Anderson er for øyeblikket i forberedelsene til å være med i den franske versjonen av Skal vi danse, mens Rami nettopp har startet sesongen med Marseille. Rami satt på benken under Frankrikes landskamp mot Tyskland, torsdag.
Anderson er kjent fra blant annet Baywatch og som Playboy-modell.
Rami har spilt for klubber som Lille, Valencia, AC Milan og Sevilla.
It's at the lowest points of my life I surprise myself. I find a way And I flourish - I fight thoughts of death. I dance with the devil. He is frustrated with me. So he poisons my wine. But this does not scare me. People do. What do you want. ? Yes I could be treated like a princess, loved madly. Rich by superficial standards. But I prefer to suffer, to learn, to grow. To test my ego, my darkness. My weaknesses. This excites me and perfumes all my choices. I know this.
Dancing with the Stars, France 🇫🇷2018 Pamela Anderson Canadian, American citizen of Russian and Finnish descent. Raised in small town of Ladysmith BC by 2 young parents (18,20) Carol and Barry Anderson Has agreed to participate in the French version of Dancing with the Stars - in Paris/2018 She is best known for her iconic roles on television playing CJ on Baywatch (alert a Malibu) And Val on VIP Also for her only movie role - Of Barb in cult classic Barbwire "I have never danced but have been offered roles on broadway. I seem to be fated to take on this challenge. My kids have always come first. And there was just no time for film or theatre. Now that they are grown. I'm ready to take on more artistic roles. " Her dream was to live in France when her children were grown. Learn the language and fall in love. All have come true. 'And dancing is such a great way to express yourself, and get in shape- I am emotional just when I think of dancing - I have so much inside to give - it will save me' "She is the most famous unknown person in the world." Says friend - Sean Penn She is an artist - writer, poet, she draws and paints, with no chance to shine yet. Her activism is deeply rooted in her and we know very little of how hard she works every day to save animals, the planet, vulnerable people, refugees, and victims of sexual violence. Domestic violence and human trafficking. And she has also been helpful to first responders during natural disasters all over the world. One of the first to appear in Haiti after the earthquake and has visited since to help where she can. She goes with the flow, is madly in love with french footballer Adil Rami (who has been on whirlwind celebration tour after winning World Cup) they share a home together in Marseille with their dog ZuZu. Together they face the world and are on a beautiful adventure. Her children Brandon (actor//Director/artist @brandonthomaslee and Dylan (musician/writer/producer) @dylanjaggerlee @usmidnightkids Are her pride and joy. They are very close and support all her unorthodox choices. Her joi de vivre is contagious. The optimist.
#pamelalovescocodemer @cocodemeruk #rankin #puma I don't want to be normal - I get confused sometimes when I start to worry about other peoples acceptance. It's when I'm most unhappy - I would rather be brave and different than try to create an image that is untrue -(to please others) I love life. It is a responsibility. It is a play ground - that I believe revolves around love and our differences - carving new paths. This is the exciting part. I am not an easy girl I have strong opinions and values. And when people wonder about me. I say look at my children. They are the same. They are unique. I am so proud that they understand that their lives are an opportunity - to contribute. We can spend too much time trying to be perfect. It seems to be the weakest move- We just aren't 'perfect' we are human - done.
Y'a des J+1 meilleurs , garder la tête haute et continuer à travailler 💪🏽 #bonlundi 🤙🏾
It's coming #worldcup #france 🏆 🇫🇷 @equipedefrance
