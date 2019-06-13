Slik spilles Premier League 2019/2020

Terminlisten ble sluppet torsdag morgen.
Premier League-sesongen 2019/2020 sparkes i gang helgen 9./10./11. august og torsdag ble terminlisten for den kommende sesongen offentliggjort.
Sist sesong ble avgjort på dramatisk vis da Manchester City sikret tittelen, ett poeng foran Liverpool. De to lagene sanket henholdsvis 98 og 97 poeng fra 38 kamper.
Klubber som Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal og Manchester United håper nok at de igjen kan nærme seg de to topplagene i sesongen som kommer.
Cardiff, Fulham og Huddersfield har tatt med farvel med Premier League siden sist og til høsten skal vi få kose oss med Aston Villa, Norwich og Sheffield United.
Den kan kanskje føles som om siste kamp akkurat ble spilt, men før du vet ordet av det er verdens største fotballiga igjen tilbake på plakaten.
Mens du venter kan du for eksempel korte ned ventetiden med å følge siste nytt når det kommer til Premier League-overganger og rykter i vårt livestudio.
Slik spilles Premier League 2019/20:
Fredag, 9. august:
Liverpool – Norwich
Lørdag, 10. august:
West Ham – Manchester City
Bournemouth – Sheffield United
Burnley – Southampton
Crystal Palace – Everton
Leicester – Wolves
Watford – Brighton
Tottenham – Aston Villa
Søndag, 11. august:
Newcastle – Arsenal
Manchester United - Chelsea
Lørdag, 17. august:
Arsenal - Burnley
Aston Villa - AFC Bournemouth
Brighton - West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton - Watford
Man City - Spurs
Norwich City - Newcastle United
Sheffield United - Crystal Palace
Southampton - Liverpool
Wolves - Man Utd
Lørdag, 24. august:
AFC Bournemouth - Man City
Aston Villa - Everton
Brighton - Southampton
Liverpool - Arsenal
Man Utd - Crystal Palace
Norwich City - Chelsea
Sheffield United - Leicester City
Spurs - Newcastle United
Watford - West Ham
Wolves - Burnley
Lørdag, 31. august:
Arsenal - Spurs
Burnley - Liverpool
Chelsea - Sheffield United
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
Everton - Wolves
Leicester City - AFC Bournemouth
Man City - Brighton
Newcastle United - Watford
Southampton - Man Utd
West Ham - Norwich City
Lørdag, 14. september:
AFC Bournemouth - Everton
Aston Villa - West Ham
Brighton - Burnley
Liverpool - Newcastle United
Man Utd - Leicester City
Norwich City - Man City
Sheffield United - Southampton
Spurs - Crystal Palace
Watford - Arsenal
Wolves - Chelsea
Lørdag, 21. september:
Arsenal - Aston Villa
Burnley - Norwich City
Chelsea - Liverpool
Crystal Palace - Wolves
Everton - Sheffield United
Leicester City - Spurs
Man City - Watford
Newcastle United - Brighton
Southampton - AFC Bournemouth
West Ham - Man Utd
Lørdag, 28. september:
AFC Bournemouth - West Ham
Aston Villa - Burnley
Chelsea - Brighton
Crystal Palace - Norwich City
Everton - Man City
Leicester City - Newcastle United
Man Utd - Arsenal
Sheffield United - Liverpool
Spurs - Southampton
Wolves - Watford
Lørdag, 5. oktober:
Arsenal - AFC Bournemouth
Brighton - Spurs
Burnley - Everton
Liverpool - Leicester City
Man City - Wolves
Newcastle United - Man Utd
Norwich City - Aston Villa
Southampton - Chelsea
Watford - Sheffield United
West Ham - Crystal Palace
Lørdag, 19. oktober:
AFC Bournemouth - Norwich City
Aston Villa - Brighton
Chelsea - Newcastle United
Crystal Palace - Man City
Everton - West Ham
Leicester City - Burnley
Man Utd - Liverpool
Sheffield United - Arsenal
Spurs - Watford
Wolves - Southampton
Lørdag, 26. oktober:
Arsenal - Crystal Palace
Brighton - Everton
Burnley - Chelsea
Liverpool - Spurs
Man City - Aston Villa
Newcastle United - Wolves
Norwich City - Man Utd
Southampton - Leicester City
Watford - AFC Bournemouth
West Ham - Sheffield United
Lørdag, 2. november:
AFC Bournemouth - Man Utd
Arsenal - Wolves
Aston Villa - Liverpool
Brighton - Norwich City
Crystal Palace - Leicester City
Everton - Spurs
Man City - Southampton
Sheffield United - Burnley
Watford - Chelsea
West Ham - Newcastle United
Lørdag, 9. november:
Burnley - West Ham
Chelsea - Crystal Palace
Leicester City - Arsenal
Liverpool - Man City
Man Utd - Brighton
Newcastle United - AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City - Watford
Southampton - Everton
Spurs - Sheffield United
Wolves - Aston Villa
Lørdag, 23. november:
AFC Bournemouth - Wolves
Arsenal - Southampton
Aston Villa - Newcastle United
Brighton - Leicester City
Crystal Palace - Liverpool
Everton - Norwich City
Man City - Chelsea
Sheffield United - Man Utd
Watford - Burnley
West Ham - Spurs
Lørdag, 30. november:
Burnley - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - West Ham
Leicester City - Everton
Liverpool - Brighton
Man Utd - Aston Villa
Newcastle United - Man City
Norwich City - Arsenal
Southampton - Watford
Spurs - AFC Bournemouth
Wolves - Sheffield United
Tirsdag, 3. desember:
Arsenal - Brighton
Burnley - Man City
Leicester City - Watford
Sheffield United - Newcastle United
Wolves - West Ham
Man Utd - Spurs
Onsdag, 4. desember:
Chelsea - Aston Villa
Southampton - Norwich City
Crystal Palace - AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool - Everton
Lørdag, 7. desember:
AFC Bournemouth - Liverpool
Aston Villa - Leicester City
Brighton - Wolves
Everton - Chelsea
Man City - Man Utd
Newcastle United - Southampton
Norwich City - Sheffield United
Spurs - Burnley
Watford - Crystal Palace
West Ham - Arsenal
Lørdag, 14. desember:
Arsenal - Man City
Burnley - Newcastle United
Chelsea - AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace - Brighton
Leicester City - Norwich City
Liverpool - Watford
Man Utd - Everton
Sheffield United - Aston Villa
Southampton - West Ham
Wolves - Spurs
Lørdag, 21. desember:
AFC Bournemouth - Burnley
Aston Villa - Southampton
Brighton - Sheffield United
Everton - Arsenal
Man City - Leicester City
Newcastle United - Crystal Palace
Norwich City - Wolves
Spurs - Chelsea
Watford - Man Utd
West Ham - Liverpool
Torsdag, 26. desember:
AFC Bournemouth - Arsenal
Aston Villa - Norwich City
Chelsea - Southampton
Crystal Palace - West Ham
Everton - Burnley
Leicester City - Liverpool
Man Utd - Newcastle United
Sheffield United - Watford
Spurs - Brighton
Wolves - Man City
Lørdag, 28. desember:
Arsenal - Chelsea
Brighton - AFC Bournemouth
Burnley - Man Utd
Liverpool - Wolves
Man City - Sheffield United
Newcastle United - Everton
Norwich City - Spurs
Southampton - Crystal Palace
Watford - Aston Villa
West Ham - Leicester City
Onsdag, 1. januar:
Arsenal - Man Utd
Brighton - Chelsea
Burnley - Aston Villa
Liverpool - Sheffield United
Man City - Everton
Newcastle United - Leicester City
Norwich City - Crystal Palace
Southampton - Spurs
Watford - Wolves
West Ham - AFC Bournemouth
Lørdag, 11. januar:
AFC Bournemouth - Watford
Aston Villa - Man City
Chelsea - Burnley
Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Everton - Brighton
Leicester City - Southampton
Man Utd - Norwich City
Sheffield United - West Ham
Spurs - Liverpool
Wolves - Newcastle United
Lørdag, 18. januar:
Arsenal - Sheffield United
Brighton - Aston Villa
Burnley - Leicester City
Liverpool - Man Utd
Man City - Crystal Palace
Newcastle United - Chelsea
Norwich City - AFC Bournemouth
Southampton - Wolves
Watford - Spurs
West Ham - Everton
Tirsdag, 21. januar:
AFC Bournemouth - Brighton
Aston Villa - Watford
Everton - Newcastle United
Leicester City - West Ham
Sheffield United - Man City
Wolves - Liverpool
Man Utd - Burnley
Onsdag, 22. januar:
Chelsea - Arsenal
Spurs - Norwich City
Crystal Palace - Southampton
Lørdag, 1. februar:
AFC Bournemouth - Aston Villa
Burnley - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
Leicester City - Chelsea
Liverpool - Southampton
Man Utd - Wolves
Newcastle United - Norwich City
Spurs - Man City
Watford - Everton
West Ham - Brighton
Lørdag, 8./15. februar*:
*Som en del av vinterpausen i 2019/20-sesongen vil fem av kampene over bli spilt helgen 8. februar og fem vil bli spilt helgen 15. februar.
Arsenal - Newcastle United
Aston Villa - Spurs
Brighton - Watford
Chelsea - Man Utd
Everton - Crystal Palace
Man City - West Ham
Norwich City - Liverpool
Sheffield United - AFC Bournemouth
Southampton - Burnley
Wolves - Leicester City
Lørdag, 22. februar:
Arsenal - Everton
Burnley - AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea - Spurs
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United
Leicester City - Man City
Liverpool - West Ham
Man Utd - Watford
Sheffield United - Brighton
Southampton - Aston Villa
Wolves - Norwich City
Lørdag, 29. februar:
AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea
Aston Villa - Sheffield United
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Everton - Man Utd
Man City - Arsenal
Newcastle United - Burnley
Norwich City - Leicester City
Spurs - Wolves
Watford - Liverpool
West Ham - Southampton
Lørdag, 7. mars:
Arsenal - West Ham
Burnley - Spurs
Chelsea - Everton
Crystal Palace - Watford
Leicester City - Aston Villa
Liverpool - AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd - Man City
Sheffield United - Norwich City
Southampton - Newcastle United
Wolves - Brighton
Lørdag, 14. mars:
AFC Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa - Chelsea
Brighton - Arsenal
Everton - Liverpool
Man City - Burnley
Newcastle United - Sheffield United
Norwich City - Southampton
Spurs - Man Utd
Watford - Leicester City
West Ham - Wolves
Lørdag, 21. mars:
Burnley - Watford
Chelsea - Man City
Leicester City - Brighton
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
Man Utd - Sheffield United
Newcastle United - Aston Villa
Norwich City - Everton
Southampton - Arsenal
Spurs - West Ham
Wolves - AFC Bournemouth
Lørdag, 4. april:
AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United
Arsenal - Norwich City
Aston Villa - Wolves
Brighton - Man Utd
Crystal Palace - Burnley
Everton - Leicester City
Man City - Liverpool
Sheffield United - Spurs
Watford - Southampton
West Ham - Chelsea
Saturday, 11 April 2020
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 18 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday, 25 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday, 9 May 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 17 May 2020
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
